Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law

Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
California CARE Court bill heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers gave the final stamp of approval Wednesday to a bill backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that provides court-ordered treatment plans and supportive services for people on the schizophrenia spectrum or with psychotic disorders. The bill, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment...
Kemp signs another gas tax holiday extension that expires on Oct. 12
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has again extended the suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. On Thursday, Kemp signed an executive order to suspend the taxes and extend a supply chain state of emergency. The orders are valid through Oct. 12. Kemp first...
Wolf announces effort to pardon residents of marijuana-related convictions
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Thursday announced a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people who have been convicted in select minor, nonviolent marijuana cases. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will accept applications for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project through Friday, Sept. 30. The state estimates that...
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
CARE Court proposal clears legislative hurdle, awaits Newsom signature
California is about to overhaul its approach to the dual crises of mental health and homelessness. This week, state lawmakers passed a bill that will set up an all new judicial branch dubbed Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court — or CARE Court. The program sets up a new court system for people with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders by allowing first responders, family members and others to refer individuals into a treatment plan approved by a judge and behavioral health specialists.
Washington state ranked 45th in election integrity
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
Candidates turn in petitions to run for Millard-area seat in Nebraska Legislature
Two candidates have submitted petition signatures to run for the Millard-area legislative seat held by state Sen. Rich Pahls until his death in late April. They include Kathleen Kauth, a businesswoman who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts as Pahls' replacement, and Tim Royers, a teacher who ran for the seat in 2020.
Inflation Reduction Act: is Indiana ready?
ANGOLA — The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act is turning heads but is Indiana running behind?. President Joe Biden signed the IRA on Aug. 16 making big steps toward the United States reducing carbon emissions to keep up with the Paris Agreement. The IRA is going to provide incentives...
Report recommends improvements to Oklahoma's behavioral health services
(The Center Square) - Despite over 200 behavioral health service providers, including 17 state agencies, Oklahoma is seeing substance abuse and suicide rates above the national average, with 21 people per 100,000 committing suicide, according to a new report. The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency told legislators Wednesday that Oklahoma...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oklahoma using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Idaho Governor misses speech due to illness, but tests negative for COVID-19
Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious. “Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.”
Report reveals force used in 1% of arrest incidents in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that Connecticut’s law enforcement agencies use force 1% of the time. The Institute of Municipal and Regional Policy used police use of force from across the state in its report. Kenneth Barone, associate director of the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy, told The Center Square that the report was a challenge as it is the first of its kind and only the second state-wide analysis of use of force in the nation.
Will Washington State Constitution's broad property protections nix capital gains tax?
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Constitution has the broadest definition of "property" of any state in the nation. So argued Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, in a recent post and news release. According to...
Some lawmakers look to solve Illinois' lagging economy
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of several downstate lawmakers, is looking for fixes to Illinois' unemployment rate, which continues to lag the nation's by nearly a full percentage point. Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. The...
West Nile on the rise in Louisiana; health officials urge caution
SHREVEPORT, La. — West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana, and case numbers are higher this year than last, with one case of neuroinvasive West Nile reported in the Acadiana area. Louisiana health officials are urging resident to take precautions. Birds are the primary hosts of West...
Student loan forgiveness in Pennsylvania favors the wealthy
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania higher education institutions face a shortage of students, their former students will disproportionately benefit from student loan forgiveness. A research brief from the Independent Fiscal Office estimates that almost 2 million Pennsylvania borrowers hold $69 billion student loan debt, and $21 billion would...
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent east-west access with the I-70 corridor. The Port of Baltimore ranks at the top in the nation for automobile imports.
Environmental group raps New Hampshire's solid waste plan
(The Center Square) – An environmental group that sued New Hampshire over delays in approving a solid waste plan is criticizing the state’s 10-year proposal to update garbage collection and recycling programs. In a letter to the state Department of Environmental Services, the Conservation Law Foundation said a...
North Carolina's unemployment rate decreased in July, but labor force participation still lags
(The Center Square) — Unemployment rates in all of North Carolina's 100 counties decreased in July, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The figures, however, are complicated by a labor force participation rate that remains below pre-pandemic levels, with about 11,000 fewer people looking for work than in February 2020.
