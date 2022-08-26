Clayton Greene, 95, Candor, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., August 31, at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jimmy Shirlen officiating. Greene was born in Montgomery County to the late Atlas and Minnie Richardson Greene. He is survived by his wife, Cozette Haywood Greene of the home; sons, Bobby, Jerry and Sammy Greene; daughters, Sandy Powell and Brenda Adams; stepdaughter, Evelyn Parsons; one sister, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CANDOR, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO