Biscoe, NC

montgomeryherald.com

Mary Ellen Bailey Gooch

Mary Ellen Bailey Gooch, 83, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Sandy Ridge Memory Care in Candor. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, 3 p.m., at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Rev. Glenn Hancock. Burial will follow at Ophir United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
montgomeryherald.com

James Austin Hunsucker Sr.

James “Pops” Austin Hunsucker Sr., 82, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. Born July 16, 1940 in Montgomery County, he was the son of the late Linney Hunsucker and Virginia Loftin Hunsucker. James worked in the construction industry his whole life. He held multiple positions...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Rachel Elizabeth Futrell Coggins

Rachel Elizabeth Futrell Coggins, age 98, of Troy, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, August 27, 2022, on what would have been the 72nd anniversary of her wedding date. Rachel was born in Montgomery County on April 11, 1924 to the late Carl and Bessie Futrell. She was a...
TROY, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Clayton Greene

Clayton Greene, 95, Candor, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., August 31, at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jimmy Shirlen officiating. Greene was born in Montgomery County to the late Atlas and Minnie Richardson Greene. He is survived by his wife, Cozette Haywood Greene of the home; sons, Bobby, Jerry and Sammy Greene; daughters, Sandy Powell and Brenda Adams; stepdaughter, Evelyn Parsons; one sister, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
CANDOR, NC

