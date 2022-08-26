CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said a man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting with a handgun magazine in his waistband on Monday. When officers arrived, the suspect was gone. Store video showed he did appear to have a high-capacity magazine tucked in his waistband, said police. Santa Cruz Police said the suspect was someone The post Man arrested for shoplifting with gun magazine in waistband in Capitola appeared first on KION546.

CAPITOLA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO