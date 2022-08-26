Read full article on original website
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister- Gilroy CHP said that they responded to northbound Highway 101 and northbound Highway 85 for reports of shots fired. KTVU said the personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, forcing the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The post Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101 appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Arson Fire Expected in Court
The man accused of starting a massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot store was due back in court Tuesday. Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue was scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara County court. In addition to arson, Gogue is facing charges of grand theft and petty theft.
Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2
After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of San Jose Teen
A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a teenager on Saturday in San Jose, the city's 26th homicide of the year, the police department said Monday. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose was arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been booked into Santa Clara County jail.
sanjoseinside.com
Woman Accused of Hate Crime in Attack on Mountain View Pedestrian
A 43-year-old woman faces hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a young woman wearing a hijab and calling her a "terrorist" in Mountain View last month, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Attosa Biglari, whom the district attorney described as a transient, faces more than a year...
Off-duty officer’s vehicle struck by gunfire on Northbound 101
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the agency the officer worked for. (Aug. 30, 2022) (KRON) — An off duty San Jose PD officer’s personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on the Northbound 101 near the 85 exchange, according to tweets from the San Jose Police Department. The officer’s vehicle […]
crimevoice.com
San Jose PD Arrests Two for Alleged Homicide
Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:35 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot. When Officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Alleged cold-case killer of Palo Alto teen being held without bail
Investigators looking into tips about other unsolved cases for possible link to Gary Gene Ramirez. Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Gary Gene Ramirez, the Hawaii resident charged with murdering, raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old Palo Alto High School teenager 40 years...
KTVU FOX 2
Juvenile stabbed to death in San Jose
San Jose police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a juvenile. Officials say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday down the road from Eastridge Mall, in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. Before police arrived, one resident said he was up late playing video games. Even though...
Bay Area man charged with hate crime for racist Taco Bell rant
A Bay Area man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a religiously-charged rant at a Taco Bell, the Fremont Police Department said Monday. Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City was charged after a video showed a man shouting at another man in a Fremont Taco Bell on August 21. “He again […]
Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested
(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
Press Banner
Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose near Eastridge Mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 16-year-old was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in San Jose near the Eastridge Mall and a man he was with was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to live, police said. Officers were called out just after 1:30 a.m. to Quimby Road...
Man arrested for shoplifting with gun magazine in waistband in Capitola
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said a man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting with a handgun magazine in his waistband on Monday. When officers arrived, the suspect was gone. Store video showed he did appear to have a high-capacity magazine tucked in his waistband, said police. Santa Cruz Police said the suspect was someone The post Man arrested for shoplifting with gun magazine in waistband in Capitola appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman calls teen 'terrorist,' tears off her hijab in Mountain View: DA
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney has charged a woman with a hate crime and battery after prosecutors said she called an 18-year-old a "terrorist" and tore off her hijab. The charges stem from when Mountain View police arrested Atoosa Biglari, 43, who is homeless on...
Caught on camera: Thieves make off with $20K in items from family business in SF
A family-owned business in San Francisco was burglarized on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police Department.
Homeless woman in Mountain View who attacked teen in hijab charged with hate crime
MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – A 43-year-old woman is being charged with attacking a teenager wearing a hijab “in broad daylight in the Mountain View downtown area,” according to a press release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. According to the DA’s office, police were dispatched to Castro and Mercy streets after 3 p.m. […]
Salinas Police looking for Chinatown armed robbery suspects
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they responded to a call Monday morning of a robbery at the intersection of Market Way at Sherwood Drive. The 42-year-old male victim was driving southbound on Sherwood Drive at three in the morning and stopped at the intersection of Market Way. He was approached by a man and The post Salinas Police looking for Chinatown armed robbery suspects appeared first on KION546.
