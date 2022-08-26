Read full article on original website
rwcpulse.com
New housing bills target parking rules, commercial sites
California cities would be required to abolish parking requirements in transit-rich areas and allow housing developments at sites zoned for office and retail use under bills that state legislators passed in the final days of the legislative session. Assembly Bill 2097, which pertains to parking minimums, and Senate Bill 6,...
padailypost.com
RV dwellers and city reach settle suit over parking large vehicles on narrow streets
The city of Mountain View has agreed to settle a lawsuit with a group of RV dwellers who were suing the city over a ban on large vehicles parking on narrow streets, ending a two-year legal battle. The settlement was reached on a “class-wide basis,” meaning it would apply to...
rwcpulse.com
A grassroots organization is collecting endorsements for a sheriff’s office oversight committee
A push to establish civilian oversight of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office received an official vote of support from the North Fair Oaks Community Council. Members of the local grassroots organization, Fixin’ San Mateo County, gave a presentation to the council during Thursday’s meeting and asked them to send a letter of support for the group to the Board of Supervisors.
Rio Vista Bridge stuck in the up position
RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again.
rwcpulse.com
Supervisors urge health officials to hasten dispersal of Narcan in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County supervisors urged county health care officials Tuesday to hasten their dispersal of the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone via local schools and community organizations because the need is "urgent." In a report to the county Board of Supervisors, officials with the Department of Health Care Services said the...
Proposed legislation would provide debt relief for FasTrak tolls
(KRON) — Some Bay Area residents have racked up hundreds, even thousands in debt from charges stemming from unpaid FasTrak toll fees. However, legislation proposed by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) would eliminate much of what is owed. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, bridge toll collectors were taken away in an attempt to minimize person-to-person […]
milpitasbeat.com
Two Milpitas Unified school board members file police reports against Michael Tsai over “harassing messages”
At last Tuesday’s Milpitas Unified School District (MUSD) School Board meeting, the board revisited AB361, a California law passed in 2021 that governs how local public agencies use teleconferencing. Passed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the law allows public officials to attend meetings remotely during a proclaimed “state of...
30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday
Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
Eater
San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market
The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
msn.com
Law enforcement drama could shape Contra Costa County supervisor race
Voters in a largely suburban swath of Contra Costa County will pick their next supervisor this November between two candidates whose resumes boast longstanding ties to Bay Area police agencies. Pleasant Hill City Councilman Ken Carlson, who led all candidates in the June primary election, was a police officer in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon
Officials in San Ramon reported a multi-vehicle crash on Crow Canyon Place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25, 2022. The San Ramon Police Department reported the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place between Crow Canyon Road and Fostoria Way. The area was shut down at approximately 3:10 p.m., but authorities reopened it at 3:50 p.m.
SFGate
Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
NBC Bay Area
Crews Control Brush Fire Near San Jose Golf Course
Fire crews in San Jose responded to a brush fire late Wednesday afternoon near the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club in South San Jose, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 23600 block of McKean Road. The fire burned 3 to 5 acres before...
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
South San Francisco man’s dad found in Lake Mead 20 years after drowning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tom Erndt finally has an answer he’s been waiting to hear for 20 years. His father’s remains were found at the bottom of drought-stricken Lake Mead in Nevada this summer, not far from where Erndt last saw him on August 2, 2002. The South San Francisco man’s father had been officially […]
Powerball ticket sold in Bay Area worth $2.5 million
One lucky person bought a Powerball California Lottery ticket in Daly City that is now worth more than $2.5 million following Wednesday night's draw.
Crews respond to brush fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) -- Fire crews are currently on scene of a brush fire that sparked in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
Caught on video: Thieves steal license plates to commit break-ins, rack up tolls on Bay Area roads
License plate thefts and 'cold-plating' are on the rise in the Bay Area, and oftentimes the stolen plates are used in shocking crimes, including one resulting in a hefty $2,000 toll fine for its victim.
rwcpulse.com
Elderly woman dies after ingesting dishwashing soap in San Mateo nursing home
A nursing home in San Mateo claims three residents were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as juice on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of a 93-year-old woman. According to the Atria Park, employees of their assisted living facility on S. Norfolk Street called first responders at around 8:30 a.m. after residents ingested toxic chemicals. All three residents were transported to a local hospital, one of which was later pronounced dead.
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on I-680 in Milpitas: CHP
The California Highway Patrol reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in Milpitas early Thursday, after a pedestrian on the freeway was struck and killed late Wednesday night. The CHP announced the reopening at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, a little more than two hours after the collision was reported about 10:20...
