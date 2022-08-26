Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS MS baseball loses 7-2 to Watseka Glenn Raymond
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 7-2 to Watseka Glenn Raymond on Tuesday. Graydon Leonard hit 2-for-4 with an RBI while Carson Sexton hit 2-for-3 and Drew Ward had an RBI. On the mound, Mitchell Heinz allowed seven runs – six earned – on...
fordcountychronicle.com
UPDATED: Cops searching for Texas man who fled accident near Paxton
PAXTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Texas man who fled the scene of a traffic accident Tuesday near Paxton and is wanted on a nationwide warrant for burglary and by District 21 Illinois State Police for domestic battery, child endangerment and reckless conduct.
fordcountychronicle.com
Thawville animal sanctuary founder enters Alford plea to lesser charge
WATSEKA — On the day she was to stand trial for aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony, Corinne N. DiLorenzo, the founder of a now-defunct Thawville-based nonprofit animal sanctuary where hundreds of animal carcasses were discovered in shallow graves in 2019, entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge of cruel treatment of animals, a Class A misdemeanor.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cops searching for man who fled accident-turned-domestic dispute near Paxton
PAXTON — Authorities were searching Tuesday night for a Texas man who fled the scene of a traffic accident-turned-domestic dispute on Interstate 57 near Paxton. The man — Sergio Hureta, 27, of Huntsville, Texas — is wanted on a nationwide warrant for burglary and by District 21 Illinois State Police for domestic battery, child endangerment and reckless conduct, state police spokesman Jayme Bufford said.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS tennis wins 8-1 over St. Joseph-Ogden in shortened match
ST. JOSEPH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School tennis team won 8-1 in a match against St. Joseph-Ogden that was shortened due to weather. Katie Steidinger won 6-2, 6-3 over Abby Dow, Syda Schlickman won 6-2,6-3 over Addison Ross, Lexi Cliff won 6-0, 6-2 over Lauren Lannert, McKenna Crowley won 6-4, 6-4 over Izzy Sexton, Kadence Crowley won 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 over McKennah Hamilton and Katelynne Shockey won 6-0, 6-1 over Caroline Aiden.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball wins 25-10, 25-19 over Ridgeview
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team won 25-10, 25-19 over Ridgeview on Wednesday. Aubrey Williams had five kills, one dig and one ace for GCMS (2-5, 1-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and two blocks. Sophia Ray had one kill, one block, four assists, one dig and two aces while Natalie DeSchepper had two digs and one ace and Madison McCreary had four digs and one ace.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton aldermen to consider ordinance changes to address vacant downtown buildings
PAXTON — The Paxton City Council’s license/permit/zoning/insurance committee has called a meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 — immediately preceding the council’s next regular monthly meeting — to discuss “proposed changes to the ordinance language related to nuisance and vacant buildings,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football to host Sparta at 7 p.m. Friday
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team will play its lone nonconference game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Sparta. “We’re definitely looking forward to playing somebody we don’t normally see and probably may never see again,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “It’s really exciting for our kids just to see something different.”
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS tennis wins 4-1 over St. Thomas More
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team won 4-1 over St. Thomas More on Tuesday. Katie Steidinger won 8-5 and Audrey Iverson won 8-4 in singles. In doubles, Lexi Cliff/Syda Schlickman won 8-3 and Katelynn Shockey/Kacley Robertson won 8-5. GCMS 4, St. Thomas More 1. At Gibson City.
fordcountychronicle.com
Response to FOIA request reveals ongoing criminal investigation into Gibson City fire
GIBSON CITY — In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Ford County Chronicle, the state fire marshal’s office disclosed Wednesday that there is an ongoing criminal investigation into the Independence Day fire that destroyed a downtown Gibson City bar and damaged three other buildings.
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 6-1 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm
GEORGETOWN – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 6-1Monday over Georgetown-Ridge Farm. The Bunnies (2-2) took a 5-0 halftime lead. Seth Kollross scored on a Chase Minion assist four minutes into the match. Minion scored four minutes later on a penalty kick before tallying another golf via an Isaiah Johnson assist 13 minutes into the match.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS MS softball defeats PBL 11-0
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team won 11-0 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday. The Falcons took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Lydia Runyon lined a leadoff base hit to center field before scoring on an RBI single to left field hit by Bailey Bunting. Brecke Barnard – who ran as a courtesy for Bunting – stole second and third base before scoring on a wild pitch.
fordcountychronicle.com
DeOrnellas places first in home meet for PBL Junior High School girls cross country
PAXTON – Maddison DeOrnellas of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished first with a time of 14:30 in a home meet held Tuesday, Aug. 30. Audrey McCoy finished second with a time of 14:32 while Kyla Franckey placed fourth with a time of 16:37, Ella Strebeck finished fifth with a time of 17:02 and Iris Latimer finished sixth with a time of 17:09.
fordcountychronicle.com
TIF attorney: Eminent domain among tools at city’s disposal to revitalize downtown
PAXTON — Among the city’s legal options to address the issue of blighted buildings downtown and elsewhere in the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district is to exercise its right of eminent domain, the city’s TIF attorney told members of the Paxton City Council last week. During...
fordcountychronicle.com
Dead bird found in Ford County tests positive for West Nile virus
PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that a dead bird found in the county has tested positive for West Nile virus — the first positive sample so far this year. “The positive bird is an indication that West Nile virus is circulating in our...
