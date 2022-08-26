GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team won 25-10, 25-19 over Ridgeview on Wednesday. Aubrey Williams had five kills, one dig and one ace for GCMS (2-5, 1-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and two blocks. Sophia Ray had one kill, one block, four assists, one dig and two aces while Natalie DeSchepper had two digs and one ace and Madison McCreary had four digs and one ace.

