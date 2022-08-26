ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Jazz & Blues Fest Will Be Here Before You Know It

When one talks about "quality of life" in an area, it refers to places and events that make that area different, special, and better. The Shreveport Symphony, Shreveport Little Theatre, The American Rose Center and The Norton Art Gallery are all things Shreveport-Bossier can be very proud of. Events like The Red River Revel, Mudbug Madness, and another favorite, the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival, are events that add to the quality of life in Shreveport Bossier.
Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)

Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
Here’s How Shreveport’s Favorite TikTok Star Helped Taylor Swift

Remember When We First Found Out That Shreveport Had Its Very Own TikTok Star?. This TikTok Star has stolen our hearts because he accurately shows us what life with kids is like. Geek'd Con Had So Many People Pumped When They Added Shreveport's Favorite, Leigh Mcnasty to the Line-Up. Chances...
Will A Coffee Pot Make Water Safe When Under A Boil Advisory

The city of Shreveport is under a system-wide boil advisory currently, and its disrupting a lot around the community. This latest breakdown in Shreveport infrastructure has led to a massive shutdown of all Caddo Parish public schools. Which has created a domino effect for businesses and childcare providers. Especially ones that operate within the city of Shreveport, who are also dealing with the water issues.
LA DOTD One Step Closer To Replacing Jimmie Davis Bridge

You might have even asked the question yourself, "What is taking so long for the DOTD to start the process of replacing the deteriorating, outdated Jimmie Davis Bridge over Red River?" Reading between the lines, it would appear as though the biggest snag is that really no one wants to...
Popular 90’s Country Superstar to Play at Red River Revel

Since 1976 Shreveport's Red River Revel Arts Festival has ushered in fall here in the Arklatex and this year's festival will be fantastic!. Featuring scores of artists and their work, great food, children's activities, and loads of great concerts, the Revel is one of those festivals you dare not miss.
The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
Fights at Shreveport School Lead to Several Arrests

Big problems at Southwood High School in Shreveport where Caddo Deputies converged on the school after getting calls about trouble. Deputies responding to the scene arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at the southwest Shreveport school Tuesday afternoon. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway...
Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect

On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
How to Celebrate National Dog Day in Shreveport-Bossier

Today Is a Day to Celebrate Our Pandemic Lockdown Buddies. My dog Olive got me through the pandemic lockdown and I am so grateful for her. She will always be there to greet me after a long crazy day of work and I love her for it. So since today is National Dog Day I have to make her day like she makes mine.
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)

Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
The Different Dating Styles You Can Find in Shreveport

Let's just put this out there and be honest with it. Dating is rough. Dating Is Even More Difficult in Shreveport-Bossier. The dating pool seems so shallow here in the Ark-La-Tex. In a time when we have so much access to communication, there is even more room for miscommunication. Why is it that we use our phones to read between the lines?
Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout

Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
