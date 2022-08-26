Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Arrested After Teasing Return To The Company
It seems that a former WWE star has found himself in some legal trouble as PWInsider is reporting that Patrick Clark, known to NXT fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested in Florida on 8/26 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This is the second time that Patrick Clark was arrested in...
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Gets Married
It looks like love is in the air for a WWE Hall of Famer as TMZ is reporting that Nikki Bella recently married her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in an intimate ceremony in Paris. According to the report the wedding took place in front of a small group of friends and family.
digitalspy.com
WWE Clash at the Castle – Match card, predictions, rumours and start time
SummerSlam 1992 was the last PROPER WWE PPV on these shores. 30 years on, we're back back back in the UK with the first ever Clash at the Castle. Speaking of SummerSlam, the 2022 edition was the first PPV without Vince McMahon in charge of the WWE. Related: Is wrestling...
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Back: Riddle Gets Good News On Monday Night Raw
That’s who he is. There are a lot of pieces that come together to make a wrestler stand out and one of the most important is their name. A wrestler has to have a name that catches fans’ attention and lets you know something about them. At the very least, the name needs to not sound terrible or even confusing. Now a WWE star is getting a name change that could fix some issues.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
WWE Crowns New Women’s Tag Team Champions on Monday Night Raw After Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout
And just like that, we have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (accompanied by Bayley) on this week’s Monday Night Raw during the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. The titles were vacated earlier this year when previous champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on the May 16 edition of Monday Night Raw after taking issue with the outcome of a planned main event. Veteran announcer Michael Cole revealed on the May 20 edition of Friday Night SmackDown that the pair had been suspended indefinitely, and that there will...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Believes Raw Match Was Unnecessary
"WWE Raw" kicked off with a tag team match this week, as Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles were defeated by Finn Balor and Damian Priest rather than the traditional promo segment that normally starts the show. However, even though the encounter saw four of WWE's top stars in action, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted he "thought the match was unnecessary, believe it or not, to start the show."
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
wrestlinginc.com
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
PWMania
Indy Star Appears for WWE and AEW on the Same Night
On Monday night, history was made when Katie Arquette appeared on programming for both AEW and WWE at the same time. The Local Competitor Twitter account pointed out that on this week’s episode of RAW, she used the ring name Katie Arks while competing alongside Dani Mo and Kay Sparks in a squash match against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The match ended in a loss for the three of them. Additionally, she was defeated by Serena Deeb on the previously taped episode of Dark: Elevation.
