Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian and Zoe Winkler have been besties since pre-school
Kim Kardashian, and her brand new side fringe, headed to a night celebrating This Is About Humanity, an organisation run by her friend Zoe Winkler. A number of high-profile guests were in attendance besides the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star including Zoe’s father, Henry Winkler, AKA “Fonzie” from Happy Days.
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
I'm A Celeb Masked Singer special spin-off episode coming to ITV this year
Two of the most popular reality shows will come together this autumn as ITV’s The Masked Singer and I’m a Celebrity join forces in a unique episode. While I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to screens this November, fans of both shows are excited by the news of a one-off special in the Jungle.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner "cried non-stop" for 3 weeks after giving birth to her son
Hulu has just released the full trailer for the upcoming second season of The Kardashians and it was very revealing, to say the least. During the trailer, mum-of-two Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with her postpartum mental health following the birth of her son in February. The billionaire...
realitytitbit.com
American Idol winner Just Sam 'needs help' after hospital dash over mystery illness
American Idol winner Just Sam was hospitalized with an unknown illness and gives fans an emotional update after begging ‘I need help’. Samantha Diaz, who won the singing competition in 2020, told fans about her trip to hospital but did not divulge what was wrong. The New York...
realitytitbit.com
Artem Chigvintsev's net worth revealed as Nikki Bella shows off her stunning ring
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are finally married! The stars showed off their wedding ring from their Paris wedding, but what is the reality star’s net worth?. Fans got to see a glimpse of Nikki and Artem’s wedding as she took to her social media to share some snaps with her followers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban name is now Foodgod - even she has to call him that
Knock knock, who’s there? It’s Foodgod. Yes, Jonathan Cheban changed his name to Foodgod, for realsies. His long time best friend, Kim Kardashian, also calls him by his new name. Gaining his fame through Keeping Up With The Kardashians, he now dedicates himself to eating out every day. Why? To find the best places for his millions of followers.
Comments / 0