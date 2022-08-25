ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky

People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
Azure Power Global Limited Stock Alert - Azure Power Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power Global" or the "Company") AZRE to determine whether the Company violated securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. INVESTORS OF AZURE...
Federal Reserve Updates FedNow℠ Service Timing to Mid-2023, Marks Beginning of Full-scale Pilot Testing

The Federal Reserve Banks have narrowed the timing of the FedNow Service launch to mid-year 2023, specifically targeting a production rollout of the service in the May to July timeframe. This further defines the previously communicated 2023 launch window for the anticipated instant payments service and comes as the FedNow Pilot Program prepares to enter technical testing for the service starting in September.
Virtual Land Just Sold For 6 ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $8,427, which is 4.63x the current floor price of 1.293 Ether ETH/USD. The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
TWTR NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Twitter, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TWTR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWRE / August 29, 2022 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Twitter, Inc. TWTR resulting from allegations that Twitter may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
MakerDAO Co-founder Recommends DAI-USD Depegging: 'No Option But To Prepare To Free Float Dai'

Rune Christensen says physical crackdowns on crypto can happen without notice. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen has reached out to the community in light of recent conversations of decoupling its native token from USD Coin USDC/USD amid the sanctioning of Tornado Cash to explain why free-floating Dai DAI/USD may be the only option for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania Invites Travelers to 'Fall' in Love With Their Seasonal Activities

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. (PRWEB) August 29, 2022. Autumn is fast approaching and with it brings back-to-school activities, crisp air, along with the urge to plan a fall weekend getaway. From scenic drives to world-renowned festivals, Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania is the perfect place to explore this season. Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties and is sharing some must-do activities perfect for foodies, families, festival goers, and more.
Google AI Software Helps French Officials Find Tax Evaders...By Discovering Undeclared Swimming Pools

French tax officials have discovered more than 20,000 undeclared private swimming pools using artificial intelligence (AI), netting $9.9 million in revenue. What Happened: The French tax office on Monday said it had uncovered 20,356 pools with the help of a system developed by Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google and Capgemini CAPMF — that identified pools on aerial images and cross-checks them with french land registry databases, the Guardian reported.
