MilitaryTimes
Fewer troops in CENTCOM? No problem, says 3-star air boss
The U.S. military’s budding “partnerships over posture” mantra in the Middle East, fueled by technological advances and policy proposals, could head off a need to regrow the American footprint in the region, the head of American air forces there told reporters Sunday. “The real coin of the...
MilitaryTimes
Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary
President Joe Biden on Monday called the leaders of two U.S. veterans groups assisting Afghans who have fled from the country on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led #AfghanEvac and Honor the Promise groups to express...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force leaders set new goals to diversify officer corps
Editor’s note: This story was updated Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m. to include current Air Force data provided after press time. Air Force and Space Force leaders this month laid out a new vision for more diversity in the officer corps, aiming to boost the proportion of minority airmen and guardians in fields traditionally staffed by white men.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately
An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
MilitaryTimes
Marine Medal of Honor recipient laid to rest at Arlington
Marines paid their final respects to Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Maj. John Canley when he was laid to rest on Aug. 25 at Arlington National Cemetery. The funeral service, which began with a flyover by four V-22 Osprey aircraft, was attended by family members, active-duty Marines, other Medal of Honor recipients and veterans of Canley’s unit.
MilitaryTimes
US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation. Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, started the opening day of exercises with training on Javelins,...
MilitaryTimes
This WWII bunker used a fake air vent to return grenade to sender
Warfare became infinitely more gruesome during World War II thanks to some rather incredible advances in technology. But a very deadly trick deployed by the builders of a bunker in Normandy used nothing more than the art of misdirection — quite literally. A hole, disguised as an air vent,...
MilitaryTimes
Pearl Harbor tests new workflow to boost timely submarine repair
PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, Hawaii — The U.S. Navy’s westernmost naval shipyard is revamping its processes and its collaboration between departments in a bid to finish more submarine repair work on time, the commanding officer said. The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is fundamentally rethinking...
MilitaryTimes
Army JAG with vendetta tried contacting Russian embassy: prosecutors
A former Army Ranger turned judge advocate was arrested Aug. 12 in Arkansas for threatening two women who knew of his attempts to contact the Russian embassy in Washington and delete Army records, according to an unsealed criminal complaint. The FBI agent who authored the complaint indicated that the soldier...
MilitaryTimes
Marinette Marine to begin building first Constellation frigate
WASHINGTON — A Fincantieri shipyard in Wisconsin will begin constructing its first Constellation-class frigate Wednesday following a small ceremony, U.S. Navy officials announced. The kickoff of ship construction at Marinette Marine Shipyard follows an April 2020 contract award for the ship program and a subsequent 28 months of design...
MilitaryTimes
Solomon Islands asks navies not to send ships pending review
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands on Wednesday asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled, amid concerns over a new security pact between the Solomons and China. The government made the request after the U.S. Coast Guard cutter...
MilitaryTimes
Austin encourages discussions of costs, sacrifices of Afghanistan war
On the anniversary of the formal end of the war in Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged many Americans still have questions about what the two decade conflict accomplished. In a letter to the force Tuesday, Austin thanked veterans of the war and the Gold Star families of more than...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force, Space Force may let in applicants who test positive for THC
Editor’s note: This story was updated Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. to include a response from the Marine Corps. Marijuana use may no longer disqualify prospective applicants from joining the Air Force or Space Force, due to a possible policy change under consideration at the Air Force Recruiting Service.
MilitaryTimes
Coast Guard cutter seizes $20 million in illicit drugs in Gulf of Oman
U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter Glen Harris confiscated roughly $20 million in illegal drugs from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman Tuesday. The Glen Harris, which was conducting a patrol under Combined Task Force 150, seized 2,980 kilograms of hashish and 320 kilograms of amphetamine tablets. The Coast Guard vessel has participated in other drug seizures this year, including a May incident in which $11 million worth of heroin was seized from a fishing vessel.
Hillicon Valley — Pelosi weighs in on data privacy bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressed concerns about how a bipartisan federal privacy proposal could affect state protections, including in her home state of California. Meanwhile, House Republicans are requesting information from Meta about communications between the tech giant and the FBI related to Facebook’s reduced distribution of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. …
MilitaryTimes
Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China
Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island’s resolve to respond to new provocations. Taiwan’s forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found...
MilitaryTimes
46 hours: How airmen fought to save lives after the Abbey Gate bombing
Capt. Carlos Mendoza wanted to do his laundry. It was the morning of Aug. 26, 2021, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, where Mendoza had been awake for nearly 24 hours thanks to his nighttime shift as a flight nurse during Operation Allies Refuge — the massive U.S.-led humanitarian effort to help Afghans escape the resurgent Taliban.
MilitaryTimes
Lawmakers push for review of military response to Hawaii water crisis
A “concerning and persistent number” of service members and their families don’t believe the military has done enough to address health concerns related to the Hawaii water crisis, according to Hawaii lawmakers. The lawmakers have asked Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to order a review of the...
