ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Fewer troops in CENTCOM? No problem, says 3-star air boss

The U.S. military’s budding “partnerships over posture” mantra in the Middle East, fueled by technological advances and policy proposals, could head off a need to regrow the American footprint in the region, the head of American air forces there told reporters Sunday. “The real coin of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary

President Joe Biden on Monday called the leaders of two U.S. veterans groups assisting Afghans who have fled from the country on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led #AfghanEvac and Honor the Promise groups to express...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Air Force leaders set new goals to diversify officer corps

Editor’s note: This story was updated Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m. to include current Air Force data provided after press time. Air Force and Space Force leaders this month laid out a new vision for more diversity in the officer corps, aiming to boost the proportion of minority airmen and guardians in fields traditionally staffed by white men.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Mcgrath
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine Medal of Honor recipient laid to rest at Arlington

Marines paid their final respects to Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Maj. John Canley when he was laid to rest on Aug. 25 at Arlington National Cemetery. The funeral service, which began with a flyover by four V-22 Osprey aircraft, was attended by family members, active-duty Marines, other Medal of Honor recipients and veterans of Canley’s unit.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time

U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation. Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, started the opening day of exercises with training on Javelins,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Russia#The Brookings Institution#Marine Corps Lt#Force Design 2030
MilitaryTimes

This WWII bunker used a fake air vent to return grenade to sender

Warfare became infinitely more gruesome during World War II thanks to some rather incredible advances in technology. But a very deadly trick deployed by the builders of a bunker in Normandy used nothing more than the art of misdirection — quite literally. A hole, disguised as an air vent,...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Army JAG with vendetta tried contacting Russian embassy: prosecutors

A former Army Ranger turned judge advocate was arrested Aug. 12 in Arkansas for threatening two women who knew of his attempts to contact the Russian embassy in Washington and delete Army records, according to an unsealed criminal complaint. The FBI agent who authored the complaint indicated that the soldier...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MilitaryTimes

Marinette Marine to begin building first Constellation frigate

WASHINGTON — A Fincantieri shipyard in Wisconsin will begin constructing its first Constellation-class frigate Wednesday following a small ceremony, U.S. Navy officials announced. The kickoff of ship construction at Marinette Marine Shipyard follows an April 2020 contract award for the ship program and a subsequent 28 months of design...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
MilitaryTimes

Solomon Islands asks navies not to send ships pending review

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands on Wednesday asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled, amid concerns over a new security pact between the Solomons and China. The government made the request after the U.S. Coast Guard cutter...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Austin encourages discussions of costs, sacrifices of Afghanistan war

On the anniversary of the formal end of the war in Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged many Americans still have questions about what the two decade conflict accomplished. In a letter to the force Tuesday, Austin thanked veterans of the war and the Gold Star families of more than...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Coast Guard cutter seizes $20 million in illicit drugs in Gulf of Oman

U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter Glen Harris confiscated roughly $20 million in illegal drugs from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman Tuesday. The Glen Harris, which was conducting a patrol under Combined Task Force 150, seized 2,980 kilograms of hashish and 320 kilograms of amphetamine tablets. The Coast Guard vessel has participated in other drug seizures this year, including a May incident in which $11 million worth of heroin was seized from a fishing vessel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Pelosi weighs in on data privacy bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressed concerns about how a bipartisan federal privacy proposal could affect state protections, including in her home state of California.   Meanwhile, House Republicans are requesting information from Meta about communications between the tech giant and the FBI related to Facebook’s reduced distribution of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. …
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China

Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island’s resolve to respond to new provocations. Taiwan’s forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

46 hours: How airmen fought to save lives after the Abbey Gate bombing

Capt. Carlos Mendoza wanted to do his laundry. It was the morning of Aug. 26, 2021, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, where Mendoza had been awake for nearly 24 hours thanks to his nighttime shift as a flight nurse during Operation Allies Refuge — the massive U.S.-led humanitarian effort to help Afghans escape the resurgent Taliban.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Lawmakers push for review of military response to Hawaii water crisis

A “concerning and persistent number” of service members and their families don’t believe the military has done enough to address health concerns related to the Hawaii water crisis, according to Hawaii lawmakers. The lawmakers have asked Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to order a review of the...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy