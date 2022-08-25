ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver issues restrictions on food trucks in wake of 'increased violence' in LoDo area

By Seth Klamann seth.klamann@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6guy_0hX0v5Vb00
Photo from surveillance footage of Jordan Waddy in Lower Downton Denver being shot by Denver Police officers on the morning of July 17.

Food trucks in Denver's LoDo neighborhood will have their weekend operations limited for the next six months, city officials announced Thursday, a month after a police shooting near a food truck injured six bystanders.

Food trucks will now only be allowed to operate in a small block bordering the Central Business District on Friday and Saturday nights and, with limited exceptions, can only do so from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on those days; the rules also apply to holidays. Seven trucks approved by the city can operate until midnight in selected spots on Blake and Market streets.

No changes are being made to permits on Sundays or weekdays, the city said.

The new rules are in response to "a significant increase in violence and crime" downtown, officials wrote, a spike that they attributed in part to some "patrons of mobile food vendors." The city earlier this month had blocked food trucks from operating in the area entirely, more than two weeks after the police shooting.

Under the new rules, trucks can operate in what the city has dubbed the "mobile food vendor restricted area." It broadly falls into two joined rectangular-shaped areas. The northwest area extends from Market Street to Wynkoop and from Speer to Coors Field. The northeast area runs from 22nd Street nearly to 20th and from Broadway to Coors Field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgaYj_0hX0v5Vb00

Armando Saldate, the executive director of the city's Department of Public Safety, said in a statement that the rules "strike the right balance in our efforts to keep people safe and allow mobile food vendors to operate."

“The rules," he continued, "are intended to prevent large gatherings of individuals on the sidewalks and in the streets when the bars let out on Friday and Saturday nights to reduce the potential for conflict and facilitate the movement of people headed home.”

Food peddlers and pushcarts can operate from 5 a.m. to midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. The rules will remain in place for 180 days.

In the document describing the rules, city officials wrote that incidents involving food truck patrons in the LoDo area have "created public safety concerns with business equity, meter accessibility, traffic code compliance, sight lines at intersections, noise ordinance, crowd control and impacts" on city agencies.

Last month, several Denver police officers in the area approached a man who appeared to be in an altercation with another person near a food truck in the area. The man began to walk away, before he stopped, pulled a gun and tossed it to the side. Police then opened fired on him, striking him and injuring six bystanders gathered on the sidewalk next to the truck.

Three weeks ago, the city announced that food trucks would no longer be permitted in LoDo because of safety concerns. Police said then that efforts to move food trucks from the area had been in the works since 2021 and that it was part of an effort to create a "safer environment." It was not prompted, they said, by the police shooting.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Coors family to invest $900 million to help develop of Colorado mountain town

Big changes are coming to downtown Golden over the next few years as CoorsTek, a company owned by the same family that founded the Colorado-born Coors Brewing Company, has introduced plans to redevelop the area. According to AC Development, the developers that are undertaking the project, the Coors family has owned a five-block area in downtown Golden since 1884. Previously, the property was being used as manufacturing and research facilities for CoorsTek. ...
GOLDEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Brewery opens in former Colorado airport featuring bowling, mini golf, arcade, and more

Denver International Airport is the third-busiest airport in the world, but it wasn't always the city's biggest travel hub. Prior to 1996, Stapleton International Airport, located just 20 miles away, was the primary airport of Denver. Today, the iconic, now-defunct airport building is home to a new aviation-themed brew pub called FlyteCo Tower, operated by FlyteCo Brewing.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
OutThere Colorado

2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado prairie dog protection group wins battle against Walgreens landscaping project

The Town of Parker has issued a cease and desist at the site of a landscaping project at a Parker Walgreens following community outrage regarding injured prairie dogs. Prairie Dog Protection Colorado, an animal activist group, spearheaded efforts to put a stop to the landscaping project that was allegedly blocking prairie dog burrows with rocks and inadvertently injuring the rodents.
PARKER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Denver Police#Trucks#Mobile
OutThere Colorado

Denver Union Station arrests up 192% this year, following label as 'lawless hellhole'

In recent years, crime has plagued Denver's historic Union Station, with local authorities pledging to clean up the area, addressing illegal activity and other challenges after the spot was called a "lawless hellhole" by the union that represents station employees. As of May 2022, more than 900 arrests had been made at the location in the first five months of the year, with that number continuing to climb.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado destination a 'top worldwide spot to visit' in August – do you agree?

It's hard to find a bad month to plan a visit to Colorado, but a report released by Travel + Leisure pins one spot as particularly great to travel to in August. Included in a 'best spots to visit worldwide during August' article that includes international destinations like Edinburgh, Montenegro, and Curaçao, Denver was able to snag a spot on the unranked list of 12 places.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction

Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say

The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOVELAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy