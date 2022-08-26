ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkin, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mount Airy News

Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Cory Lee Sutphin, age 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked;. • Amber Nicole Moore, 30, a white...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy homeless non-profit shutting down

One of the concept designs for the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter on a proposed site on West Lebanon St., Mount Airy. The concept for this design had the shelter located across the street from Daymark Recovery Services which would have provided ease of access for those staying at the shelter to access treatment.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Legendary moonshiner to be highlighted

The public long has been fascinated by moonshining and those manufacturing illegal liquor in the hollows of North Carolina and Virginia — with one of that craft’s most-colorful figures to be highlighted in Mount Airy soon. Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton was a moonshiner, bootlegger and entrepreneur from Haywood County...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

New benchmarks show results for young students

Amplify reported significant increases in proficiency at every level in North Carolina grades K–2 by the end of the 2021-22 year, as measured by mCLASS benchmark data when compared with a data set representing students in all states except North Carolina. (Source: NC DPI) As Surry County students have...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

9/11 commemoration set at Children’s Center

Sunday, Sept. 11 will mark 21 years since terrorists attacked the United States in what has become known as the 9/11 attacks, and a local organization will commemorate the anniversary of that day as part of a nationwide program. On Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. the Children’s Center of Northwest...
DOBSON, NC
Mount Airy News

Locals explore regional outdoor industry plan

Building Outdoor Communities Specialist Bradley Spiegel talks with local tourism official Jessica Roberts about the new program designed to maximum economic opportunities associated with natural resources. Dave Petri, center, asks a question during the event. Surry County has tremendous outdoor resources including parks, trails, rivers and more — but is...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored

Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Kapps Mill once a hub of activity

This more modern photo shows the Kapps Mill Dam before the flood brought on by Hurricane Michael destroyed the structure in 2018. The dam was beloved by tourists and locals alike for its scenic beauty, fishing, and history. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) Kapps Mill was once bustling with...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Local tourism spending jumps 45%

The latest figures on tourism spending in Surry County indicate that it is soaring — judging by a 45.4-percent increase reported — but still are below the pre-pandemic level. Yet local officials see reason for optimism in a breakdown showing that domestic and international visitors to and within...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Tourism awards plentiful in Patrick County

Patrick County Receives Awards for Tourism and Economic Development (news release submitted by Rebecca Adcock, Director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce) Several Patrick County, Virginia agencies recently were recognized with tourism awards presented by the Friends of Southwest Virginia. During an awards ceremony on Monday,. For awards in...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

J’s HVAC Unlimited making big changes

J’s HVAC Unlimited, a Mount Airy-based heating and cooling services company in operation since 2005, announced this week that it is rebranding its image with a new look and new name. “But (the company) will continue to build upon the excellent customer care that has earned it the best...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

