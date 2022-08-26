Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Airy News
Surry County Most Wanted
The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Cory Lee Sutphin, age 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked;. • Amber Nicole Moore, 30, a white...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy homeless non-profit shutting down
One of the concept designs for the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter on a proposed site on West Lebanon St., Mount Airy. The concept for this design had the shelter located across the street from Daymark Recovery Services which would have provided ease of access for those staying at the shelter to access treatment.
Mount Airy News
Legendary moonshiner to be highlighted
The public long has been fascinated by moonshining and those manufacturing illegal liquor in the hollows of North Carolina and Virginia — with one of that craft’s most-colorful figures to be highlighted in Mount Airy soon. Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton was a moonshiner, bootlegger and entrepreneur from Haywood County...
Mount Airy News
New benchmarks show results for young students
Amplify reported significant increases in proficiency at every level in North Carolina grades K–2 by the end of the 2021-22 year, as measured by mCLASS benchmark data when compared with a data set representing students in all states except North Carolina. (Source: NC DPI) As Surry County students have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Airy News
9/11 commemoration set at Children’s Center
Sunday, Sept. 11 will mark 21 years since terrorists attacked the United States in what has become known as the 9/11 attacks, and a local organization will commemorate the anniversary of that day as part of a nationwide program. On Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. the Children’s Center of Northwest...
Mount Airy News
Locals explore regional outdoor industry plan
Building Outdoor Communities Specialist Bradley Spiegel talks with local tourism official Jessica Roberts about the new program designed to maximum economic opportunities associated with natural resources. Dave Petri, center, asks a question during the event. Surry County has tremendous outdoor resources including parks, trails, rivers and more — but is...
Mount Airy News
Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored
Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
Mount Airy News
Kapps Mill once a hub of activity
This more modern photo shows the Kapps Mill Dam before the flood brought on by Hurricane Michael destroyed the structure in 2018. The dam was beloved by tourists and locals alike for its scenic beauty, fishing, and history. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) Kapps Mill was once bustling with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Airy News
Local tourism spending jumps 45%
The latest figures on tourism spending in Surry County indicate that it is soaring — judging by a 45.4-percent increase reported — but still are below the pre-pandemic level. Yet local officials see reason for optimism in a breakdown showing that domestic and international visitors to and within...
Mount Airy News
Tourism awards plentiful in Patrick County
Patrick County Receives Awards for Tourism and Economic Development (news release submitted by Rebecca Adcock, Director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce) Several Patrick County, Virginia agencies recently were recognized with tourism awards presented by the Friends of Southwest Virginia. During an awards ceremony on Monday,. For awards in...
Mount Airy News
J’s HVAC Unlimited making big changes
J’s HVAC Unlimited, a Mount Airy-based heating and cooling services company in operation since 2005, announced this week that it is rebranding its image with a new look and new name. “But (the company) will continue to build upon the excellent customer care that has earned it the best...
Comments / 0