SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Orro, creators of the professional-grade Orro Smart Living System, today announced that Meridian, Idaho-based Iron Oak Homes is among the latest builders to offer its artificially-intelligent light switches as a standard feature. By detecting motion, sound and light with their powerful built-in sensors, Orro One Pro and Orro S Switches respond with the perfect amount of light, while learning and adapting based on homeowners’ habits and preferences. With integrations for more than 60 smart home brands, the company’s switches unlock new revenue opportunities for builders by serving as an intuitive, all-in-one control system. Enhanced third-party features also extend Orro’s human-centric, healthy lighting to other connected lighting systems and brands, including Lutron Caséta, Lutron RA2 Select, Leviton, Kasa Smart by TP Link and LIFX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005878/en/ By detecting motion, sound and light with their powerful built-in sensors, Orro One Pro and Orro S Switches respond with the perfect amount of light, while learning and adapting based on homeowners’ habits and preferences. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO