Caldwell, NJ

Kean University to host second Jazz & Roots Music Festival

UNION, NJ — Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second Jazz & Roots Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus, 215 North Ave. in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets to settle in, and to bring picnics or enjoy the food trucks.
HILLSIDE, NJ
East Newark Industrial Area to Become Five-Acre Park Along Banks of Passaic River

A new riverfront park is coming to East Newark, a place without much green space. BASF Corporation is converting an industrial area into a five-acre natural resources park along the banks of the Passaic River. There will be recreational activities, wildlife habitats and cultural events. East Newark Borough Administrator Ron Edwards said they are really looking forward to this.
EAST NEWARK, NJ
Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M

Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
NEWARK, NJ
Thrift Shop Fall Re-Opening and Designer Handbag Event

Tuesday, September 6 marks the start of the annual designer handbag event sponsored by the Fanwood-Scotch Plains Service League, a local all-volunteer organization running the non-profit Thrift Shop at 1741 East Second Street in Scotch Plains. Find handbags from Michal Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Cole Haan, and other famous brands, along with wallets for men and women and a variety of evening bags for all types of special events.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Memorial mass on the 55th anniversary of Father Capodanno’s death will be held in Fort Wadsworth chapel bearing his name | Inside Out

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Support Surges For 2-Year-Old NJ Boy Battling Leukemia

Support is on the rise for a two-year-old New Jersey boy battling a rare form of cancer. Justin Corino, of Bloomfield, is beginning his fight against T-cell leukemia, according to a GoFundMe launched for his ongoing medical expenses. "Due to medical advances, we have high expectations that Justin will make...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Montclair warns of jury duty scam

If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
MERCER COUNTY: MISSING CHILD ALERT

The following is from Trenton Police Department ***UPDATE FOUND SAFE***. The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate 11 year old John Scott. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, ripped jeans shorts and red, white and blue crocs. John Scott is known to frequent Cadwalader Park and the downtown area.
TRENTON, NJ
Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter

A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors. Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Person Fatally Struck By Train In Union County

A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Union County, officials said. The male pedestrian was struck by Raritan Valley Line train 5413 near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, NJT spokesman Jim Smith said. The train departed Newark Penn...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger

Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
FORT LEE, NJ

