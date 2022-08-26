Stink bugs, they're ugly, obnoxious and smelly, but are they dangerous?. Well, the answer is a bit more complicated than you might think. While they are not known to sting or bite and they don't spread illness, they can wreak havoc. According to Big Blue Bug, stink bugs "are so invasive, and their numbers can grow out of control once an infestation is established. This, combined with their gross odor, makes them difficult and also disgusting to remove."

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO