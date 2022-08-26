Inflation Reduction Act makes several changes to tax laws

A few of the new tax changes that passed this summer in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 include the corporate alternative minimum tax, Affordable Care Act health insurance, energy credits and the CHIPS Act.

For tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2022, there will be a 15 percent minimum tax on adjusted financial statement income for corporations with income in excess of $1 billion.

This would apply to corporations with an average annual adjusted financial statement income exceeding $1 billion for the three taxable year periods ending prior to the current tax year and ending after 2021. That will mean with this level of income, small corporations would not have to contend with this minimum 15 percent tax.

This bill extends the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance through 2025 for eligible individuals who purchase health insurance through insurance Exchanges offered under the Affordable Care Act. This will extend the limit that individuals’ ACA insurance costs to 8.5 percent of income.

There are various energy credits and limits. These energy credit provisions are said to help reduce the negative impact of climate change. There are many different credits for nonbusiness and business credits — for example, residential energy credits for solar electric, solar water heating, fuel cell, wind energy and geothermal heat pumps. This extends the 30 percent credit for eligible expenditures through the end of 2032 and then goes down to 26 percent in 2033 and 22 percent in 2034.

The new energy efficient home credit is for single family homes that meet recent Energy Star New Home Program requirements and manufactured new homes. The clean vehicle credit has many requirements, one that a “clean vehicle” must be assembled in the United States and after 2023 may not contain any battery components manufactured by a “foreign entity or concern.”

The amount of the credit on homes and vehicles depends on the dates purchased, thus it is important that you make sure you check the details with the business you are purchasing from and get proper paperwork that qualifies the purchases for an energy credit and provided this information to your tax preparer with other tax documents to prepare your tax returns.

The CHIPS Act is set to provide grants and tax credits so the semiconductor industry will build domestic United States supply chain for semiconductor chips. I for one hope this will work as planned, for the U.S. needs to manufacture more of what we need in this country — in my opinion, of course.

One more change to cover is for North Carolina: military retirement benefits deduction for those that qualify. This includes the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Space Force and Coast Guard. Retirement pay benefit deduction must be for those who have served for at least 20 years or be medically retired under 10 USC Chapter 61.

This is in effect on or after Jan. 1, 2021. There should be more information coming out about this by the time the 2021 N.C. tax returns are due.

The information in this article is general in nature and should not be acted upon without first checking to determine its applicability to your situation.

Mary Currie is a certified public accountant in Rocky Mount.