Albany, GA

WALB 10

$12M coming to South Albany parks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Bethel AME Church might be saved following storm damage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A historic church in downtown Albany might get its saving grace after it was damaged by strong storms in mid-August. Bethel AME Church Pastor Michael Ephraim said more assessments have to be made before officials can determine whether or not the church can be saved. Church...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Rain chances rise into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and with isolated showers Tuesday afternoon. Definitely less active than the past several days but still some rainfall in isolated areas. Showers are heading toward SGA which keeps a slight chance of rain through the evening. Overnight warm mid 70s and muggy. Tomorrow variably...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Arts Center was recently given thousands of dollars to expand its programs. They will now be able to offer dance, theater and art instruction. Fifth graders in one elementary school will have a chance to “Bee The Artist,” while exploring theater and mixed...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Scattered storms through the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - East coast sea-breeze kicking off the work-week on an active note. It’s been variably cloudy with areas of rain and thunderstorms pushing west. Watch for slow moving clusters of storms which will produced heavy rain possibly leading to flash flooding. The activity gradually ends through the evening.
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel

MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
MOULTRIE, GA
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday

THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many pet shelters across south Georgia are at or near capacity. The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society has been offering free adoptions all month to find homes for pets. The shelter isn’t quite cleared yet but just Saturday there were 25 adoptions that took place. This bumps...
THOMASVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

Dougherty County Commission approves increase millage rate

ALBANY, GA- In a public hearing Monday morning, the Dougherty County Commission approved the millage rate increase, which increases property taxes for Dougherty County residents. The commission allowed Albany citizens to speak their voice at the hearing. Robert Lewis says he sees this change as “crisis management” and believes it...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Three arrested for Sumter County murder

AMERICUS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 8th murder of 19-year-old Calvin Smith, Jr. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus Police Department, 23-year-old Charles Harvey, Jr. was arrested in Cordele by U.S. Marshalls, GBI, and Crisp County Deputies and booked into the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center on charges of burglary and murder.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Appling County murder was arrested in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Reginald Stokes,38, of Baxley, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
WARWICK, GA
WALB 10

Trial underway in Albany elderly exploitation case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for an Albany woman accused of exploiting elderly people is underway. Michelle Oliver is standing trial after she was charged with taking checks from people but not taking care of them. She is facing a jury on operating an unlicensed personal care home, multiple counts of deprivation of services to elderly and disabled adults and exploitation of disabled adults.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
msn.com

Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said I got to find...
ELKO, GA
southgatv.com

Working hard in Albany

ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
ALBANY, GA

