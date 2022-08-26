Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Carroll ISD approves lower tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
The Carroll ISD board of trustees approved the fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate in a 6-0 vote at its Aug. 29 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Carroll ISD approved a fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate at its Aug. 29 meeting that is nearly $0.05 lower than the previous year's rate.
Richardson approves new budget, lower tax rate for 2022-23 fiscal year
The city of Richardson is expected to spend over $354 million during the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the approved budget. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Richardson City Council finalized its budget ahead of the 2022-23 fiscal year during an Aug. 29 meeting. The approved budget plans to increase the city's...
Lewisville ISD board approves FY 2022-23 tax rate
The Lewisville ISD school board unanimously approved a lower tax rate on Aug. 29. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD school board unanimously approved a lower tax rate on Aug. 29. Board members voted on the district tax rate during its special meeting. The tax rate is $1.2368...
Property tax rate stays same for Westlake residents for FY23
The town of Westlake voted to keep the property tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 the same as the prior year's rate. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The town of Westlake’s tax levy is going up in fiscal year 2022-23 even though its property tax rate is staying the same.
Student numbers driving finances in Keller, Northwest ISDs
Enrollment numbers and average daily attendance are numbers to watch this year in Keller ISD and Northwest ISD. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Enrollment in Keller ISD is expected to increase a little more than 1% this fall compared with last year as the district continues to regain the student numbers lost during the early part of the pandemic.
Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of Los Caminos site plan
The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission approved proposed site plans for a Los Caminos restaurant in the Lakeside area. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission approved proposed site plans for a Los Caminos restaurant in the Lakeside area. The property will be located...
Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville
Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
Plano City Council approves capacity expansion for city's 911 calls
Plano plans to add four new command post workstations at its 911 call alternate site later this year. (Courtesy Pexels) Plano City Council approved the addition of four new 911 command post workstations to expand call-taking capacity during its Aug. 22 meeting. The additional workstations were recommended by the Public...
Southlake seeking volunteers to serve on Alliance for Community Engagement
Applications can be submitted until Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) Southlake is looking for volunteers to serve on a committee that will give residents a voice in the city and its decisions. Southlake City Council voted to create the Alliance for Community Engagement during its Aug. 16 meeting....
Lewisville City Council to hold public hearing on proposed FY 2022-23 budget
Lewisville City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget during its Sept. 12 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Lewisville City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget during its Sept. 12 meeting, according to a press release.
DART provides update on Silver Line-related projects across Richardson, US 75
This rendering shows the bridge that will carry the Silver Line over US 75. It has been under construction since last year. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) A number of projects are in progress across Richardson as part of Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project. The Silver Line...
7-Eleven to open new location in Westlake
A new 7-Eleven has been proposed in Westlake. (Courtesy 7-Eleven) The town of Westlake approved a site plan for a 7-Eleven that will be located at the intersection of SH 170 and US 377. ADL Development LP’s final plat for Westlake Corners South was approved at the Town Council's Aug. 29 meeting.
McKinney ISD adopts lowest tax rate in recent history
McKinney ISD adopted a new lower tax rate Aug. 23 for the upcoming fiscal year. (Courtesy Fotolia) Before summer vacation, the McKinney ISD board of trustees heard a proposed tax rate that would lower the district’s total tax rate by more $0.05 in the upcoming fiscal year. But at its Aug. 23 board meeting, trustees adopted an even lower tax rate.
McKinney Education Foundation marks 30 years of growth
Ashley Sine is the McKinney Education Foundation’s executive director. The foundation is now in its 30th year. (Brooklynn Cooper/Community Impact Newspaper) The McKinney Education Foundation was founded in 1991 to streamline the scholarship search process for McKinney ISD students, MEF Executive Director Ashley Sine said. Thirty years later, the organization has handed out almost $10 million in scholarships to MISD students, and its services have expanded with teacher grants and college advisors at MISD high school campuses, she said.
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
Tarrant County commissioners approve parking garage for JPS Health Network
JPS Health Network serves all of Tarrant County and has its main campus at 1500 S. Main St. in Fort Worth. (Courtesy JPS Health Network) The second of many projects planned by JPS Health Network, a parking garage in Fort Worth, earned approval from the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. Commissioners...
Dallas North Tollway widening will add 4th lane with 3 years of construction in Frisco
The fourth lane will be expanded into the current medians. (Courtesy North Texas Tollway Authority) A three-year project to widen the Dallas North Tollway through Frisco started in August. The project will add a fourth lane to both northbound and southbound traffic, beginning at US 380 and ending at the...
Roanoke City Council votes to lower property tax rate for first time in 25 years
Roanoke Mayor Carl "Scooter" Gierisch (center) and Roanoke City Manager Scott Campbell (right) listen to a resident discussing property taxes during the public comment portion of the Aug. 23 City Council meeting. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Roanoke City Council voted unanimously Aug. 23 to adopt a fiscal year 2022-23 budget...
DART announces changes to service schedule on Labor Day, Sept. 5
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit is amending its services offered for the Labor Day holiday. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit has announced a new schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5. DART buses and the light rail will be operating on a weekend...
Flower Mound Town Council approves construction agreement for multiple projects
Flower Mound Town Council approved a construction agreement for the town’s 2022 Street Reconstruction Project during its Aug. 22 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Flower Mound Town Council approved a construction agreement for the town’s 2022 Street Reconstruction Project during its Aug. 22 meeting. The construction consists of five...
