ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Grapevine, TX
Grapevine, TX
Business
City
Colleyville, TX
Colleyville, TX
Business
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville

Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Isd#Board Of Trustees#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Education Foundation marks 30 years of growth

Ashley Sine is the McKinney Education Foundation’s executive director. The foundation is now in its 30th year. (Brooklynn Cooper/Community Impact Newspaper) The McKinney Education Foundation was founded in 1991 to streamline the scholarship search process for McKinney ISD students, MEF Executive Director Ashley Sine said. Thirty years later, the organization has handed out almost $10 million in scholarships to MISD students, and its services have expanded with teacher grants and college advisors at MISD high school campuses, she said.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy