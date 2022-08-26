Ashley Sine is the McKinney Education Foundation’s executive director. The foundation is now in its 30th year. (Brooklynn Cooper/Community Impact Newspaper) The McKinney Education Foundation was founded in 1991 to streamline the scholarship search process for McKinney ISD students, MEF Executive Director Ashley Sine said. Thirty years later, the organization has handed out almost $10 million in scholarships to MISD students, and its services have expanded with teacher grants and college advisors at MISD high school campuses, she said.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO