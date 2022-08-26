Read full article on original website
Related
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Careers in Texas
Many people naturally want to find employment in one of the most prosperous states in the USA. According to a recent study, Texas ranks 22nd in the United States regarding opportunity and affordability. It also has a healthy and flourishing economy. By the end of 2021, employment had risen to levels not seen since before the pandemic.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Social Workers In Texas
Social work is a field that is in high demand in Texas and offers a wide range of job opportunities. With the right education and training, you can become a social worker in Texas and earn a good salary. Social work is also a field that helps individuals, families, and...
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
kiiky.com
10 Best Community Colleges in Texas in 2022
Talking of the best community colleges in Texas, Texas is one country with its college enrollment having students from all walks of life, seeking education. The education and training sought by these individuals will not just be relevant for their academic growth but career advancement. In America, the National Center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
Update: Greg Abbott Refutes Allegation That He Didn’t Tip Texas Servers
Update: There's a new wrinkle in this story. We reached out to Governor Greg Abbott's office about the viral Twitter claims and received the following statement from his press secretary, Renae Eze. "The Governor has never been to the Rainforest Cafe in Grapevine, but looks forward to visiting it in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liquor Laws Texans Are Probably Constantly Breaking While Boozing It Up
The laws regarding alcohol in Texas are complicated and there's a buttload of 'em. Here are at least two you probably break every time you raise a glass. Some of Texas' liquor laws are very clear and concise. You must be 21 to buy/consume it, bars must close at certain times on certain days, liquor can't be sold by liquor stores on Sunday, etc.
21 Texas High School Players Suspended Over Hazing Incident
The Texas high school football season is about to kickoff but unfortunately for one Texas school, they will have to start their season severely short handed after details about a hazing incident involving players has lead to outrage in the community and suspensions for those involved. The Disturbing Details Come...
Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area. Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Police Departments In Tennessee| 2022
Do you have a deep-seated fascination with law enforcement, perhaps dating back to when you were a child, and you are curious about the highest-paid police departments in Tennessee?. If so, you’re in luck. With the assistance of data from BLS, we were able to identify the 15 best-paid police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
Dallas Observer
Former South Park Writer Toby Morton Gets Lots of Hate Mail over Greg Abbott Parody Website
If you go to the governorgregabbott.com website, you'll find what reads like an unsettling admission of guilt in the "about" section. “I am partly responsible for the deaths of students killed in school shootings,” the page reads. “My current goal is to make sure you forget about the clusterfuck called Uvalde.” (In May, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.)
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
Underwood Law Firm comments on recent Abbott appointment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Underwood Law Firm commented on the recent appointment of one of its Amarillo attorneys to the Seventh Court of Appeals, Place 3. According to previous reports, officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month that Alex Yarbrough will serve as Place 3 of […]
Family frustrated Texas hasn’t returned dead brother’s money
A family is frustrated that Texas has not returned money owed to their deceased brother months after they requested it.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Fire Departments in Massachusetts
Whenever there’s a fire, we can always count on the brave men of the fire department to be at the scene doing whatever they can to save lives and properties. These men of the fire department have been heroes in times of despair, which is why they are today’s focus.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Comments / 0