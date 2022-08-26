ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents and contains over 16,000...
ALABAMA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Car Giant Caught Again Using Child Labor in Alabama

One month after a Reuters investigation revealed that Hyundai supplier SMART Alabama LLC was using children as young as 12 to manufacture car parts in an Alabama factory, a second Alabama supplier of the automotive giant was found to be employing children in a complaint filed by the Department of Labor.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times

If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
SARALAND, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Landfill expansion, sewage overflows, Trapper Keeper: Down in Alabama

If you don’t know what a Trapper Keeper is, then you clearly didn’t attend grade school during the 1980s. If you did, then your daily morning experience was the Pledge of Allegiance, maybe a stirring rendition of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” perhaps a moment of nondenominational silence, and then certainly a loud chorus of Velcro patches opening on a couple dozen Trapper Keepers.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would forever change her life. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but – with the weight of her helmet – her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Infrastructure#Family Medicine#Drugs
kiiky.com

What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio

The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
OHIO STATE
kiiky.com

Highest Paid Public Employee in Minnesota

The State of Minnesota offers a variety of benefits designed to support skills and career development. Employees in this state enjoy the tools and resources for a healthy personal life. Exceptional benefits balance four key elements that make life and work meaningful. These are health and wellness, financial well-being, professional development, and work/life balance.
MINNESOTA STATE
alreporter.com

Governor awards $26.6 million for broadband to Alabama communities

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous areas throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas currently without access to broadband service.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
ALABAMA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy’s warning

Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy's warning. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Goats decide hop into and on top of an Alabama deputy’s patrol...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama DHR EBT benefits

The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy