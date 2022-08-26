Read full article on original website
Related
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
msn.com
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents and contains over 16,000...
arizonasuntimes.com
Car Giant Caught Again Using Child Labor in Alabama
One month after a Reuters investigation revealed that Hyundai supplier SMART Alabama LLC was using children as young as 12 to manufacture car parts in an Alabama factory, a second Alabama supplier of the automotive giant was found to be employing children in a complaint filed by the Department of Labor.
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
Landfill expansion, sewage overflows, Trapper Keeper: Down in Alabama
If you don’t know what a Trapper Keeper is, then you clearly didn’t attend grade school during the 1980s. If you did, then your daily morning experience was the Pledge of Allegiance, maybe a stirring rendition of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” perhaps a moment of nondenominational silence, and then certainly a loud chorus of Velcro patches opening on a couple dozen Trapper Keepers.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would forever change her life. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but – with the weight of her helmet – her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
North Alabama death row inmate requesting new trial
Almost 10 years to the day since he was convicted and sentenced in the shooting death of his wife and unborn child, an Albertville man wants a new trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiiky.com
What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio
The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
kiiky.com
Highest Paid Public Employee in Minnesota
The State of Minnesota offers a variety of benefits designed to support skills and career development. Employees in this state enjoy the tools and resources for a healthy personal life. Exceptional benefits balance four key elements that make life and work meaningful. These are health and wellness, financial well-being, professional development, and work/life balance.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama
See where your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
alreporter.com
Governor awards $26.6 million for broadband to Alabama communities
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous areas throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas currently without access to broadband service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
Look: Late 99-yard scoop and score propels No. 21 Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) past No. 22 Thompson (Alabama)
Lipscomb Academy looks legit. For the second week in a row, the top-ranked team in Tennessee left the state and returned home with a victory against a national power. Lipscomb, the No. 21 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 rankings, traveled to Alabama and knocked off No. 22 Thompson in ...
wvtm13.com
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy’s warning
Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy's warning. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Goats decide hop into and on top of an Alabama deputy’s patrol...
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wtvy.com
Alabama DHR EBT benefits
The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
Comments / 0