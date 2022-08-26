ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Has ‘Gone Under Freddie Freeman’s Wing’ This Season

In the Dodgers’ 4-3 win over the Mets on Tuesday night, Dave Roberts was pretty accurate in his assessment: “We scored just enough.”. That’s the nature of one-run wins, an area where the Dodgers haven’t had much success this season. Los Angeles’s 12 one-run wins are the fifth-fewest in baseball. On the flip side, their 11 one-run losses are the fewest in baseball, because their 23 one-run games are also the fewest.
Dodgers Down the Mets, Gonsolin Concerns, BIG Roster Updates and More | Blue Heaven Podcast

As we reach the end of August, the Dodgers face a big test in the powerhouse New York Mets in Queens. Looked at as a potential playoff preview, LA threw out the playbook in beating the Amazin’s in game 1 of the series. The guys talk about the clutch performances of bullpen additions Health Hembree and Jake Reed and the continued decline of starter Andrew Heaney.
Dodgers Prospects: James Outman’s Hot Streak Continues in Historic Fashion

James Outman’s first stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers was short but very sweet, batting .462 with a 1.409 OPS in four games in late July and early August. Outman was sent back to Triple-A when Los Angeles traded for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, and a couple days later he missed about two weeks with injury. In the eight games since returning to the Oklahoma City lineup, he has continued to hit the cover off the ball, batting .571 with a 1.999 OPS.
Dodgers News: NY Radio Personality Takes Mets Over LA in Postseason

Here’s the thing, friends. We like you. We want what’s best for you. We don’t want you to suffer. That’s why we’d never tell you to listen to Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, the belligerent buffoon whose grating exclamations sully the airwaves of SiriusXM and MLB Network. We’re about to share a tweet from Russo’s show, and the tweet tells you to “Listen Now and Subscribe,” and we can’t stress strongly enough what a bad idea that would be. We almost feel bad for even putting the thought in your head.
