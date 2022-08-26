Here’s the thing, friends. We like you. We want what’s best for you. We don’t want you to suffer. That’s why we’d never tell you to listen to Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, the belligerent buffoon whose grating exclamations sully the airwaves of SiriusXM and MLB Network. We’re about to share a tweet from Russo’s show, and the tweet tells you to “Listen Now and Subscribe,” and we can’t stress strongly enough what a bad idea that would be. We almost feel bad for even putting the thought in your head.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO