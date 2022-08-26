Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Has ‘Gone Under Freddie Freeman’s Wing’ This Season
In the Dodgers’ 4-3 win over the Mets on Tuesday night, Dave Roberts was pretty accurate in his assessment: “We scored just enough.”. That’s the nature of one-run wins, an area where the Dodgers haven’t had much success this season. Los Angeles’s 12 one-run wins are the fifth-fewest in baseball. On the flip side, their 11 one-run losses are the fewest in baseball, because their 23 one-run games are also the fewest.
Dodgers News: LA Makes Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Game 1 vs Mets
Ahead of game one in Queens, New York, the Dodgers announced a series of roster moves. First, right-handers Michael Grove and Phil Bickford were optioned to Triple-A. Joining the active roster are another pair of righties in Jake Reed and veteran reliever Heath Hembree. Utility man Eddy Alvarez was designated...
Dodgers News: Roberts Addresses Chris Taylor’s ‘Alarming’ Strikeout Problem
Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor has never been a big contact hitter. He led the league in strikeouts in 2018 with 178 and had another 167 last year. His strikeout rate since becoming an everyday player has been between 25 and 29.5 percent. And yet, despite all the strikeouts, Taylor has...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner’s 1,000th Hit Wasn’t Quite What He Hoped
Only about six percent of the players who have ever played in MLB have reached the 1,000-hit mark, so when Trea Turner got there on Monday night, it would have been a pretty notable achievement even if it hadn’t helped the Dodgers win and helped Trea try to keep up with Freddie Freeman in their battle to lead the majors in hits.
Dodgers: Imminent Roster Crunch Has Dave Roberts Choosing His Words Carefully
People sometimes call it “a good problem to have,” having more quality major-league players than available roster spots. But a problem is still a problem, and it’s a problem the Dodgers are going to be facing soon. There are ten Dodgers pitchers currently on the injured list....
Dodgers vs Mets: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 30
When the Dodgers faced the Mets in June, it was a series between two first-place teams, but it wasn’t a battle between two juggernauts. This time around, it’s the teams with the two best records in baseball going head-to-head in a clash of titans. The Dodgers open up...
Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol to IL with Elbow Inflammation; Bickford Back
Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol was placed on the 15-day injured list this morning with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to August 31. Embattled righty Phil Bickford was recalled from Triple-A to replace Graterol on the roster. Graterol spent over a month on the IL with a shoulder strain, but he had...
Dodgers vs Mets: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 1
The Dodgers and Mets have split the first two games of this series and the first six games of their season series, so the bragging rights all come down to this afternoon’s series finale in New York. The Dodgers won a one-run game on Tuesday night, and the Mets...
Dodgers Down the Mets, Gonsolin Concerns, BIG Roster Updates and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
As we reach the end of August, the Dodgers face a big test in the powerhouse New York Mets in Queens. Looked at as a potential playoff preview, LA threw out the playbook in beating the Amazin’s in game 1 of the series. The guys talk about the clutch performances of bullpen additions Health Hembree and Jake Reed and the continued decline of starter Andrew Heaney.
Dodgers Prospects: James Outman’s Hot Streak Continues in Historic Fashion
James Outman’s first stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers was short but very sweet, batting .462 with a 1.409 OPS in four games in late July and early August. Outman was sent back to Triple-A when Los Angeles traded for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, and a couple days later he missed about two weeks with injury. In the eight games since returning to the Oklahoma City lineup, he has continued to hit the cover off the ball, batting .571 with a 1.999 OPS.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is on a Hot Streak in Korea
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the big leagues since 2019, but he’s been in South Korea playing in the KBO this season and is hitting pretty well. Puig hit an inside-the-park home run a couple weeks ago, and he’s in the midst of a lengthy on-base streak.
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Officially Joins Team as Active Rosters Expand
Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas officially returned to the Dodgers this morning, as the calendar turned to September and active rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players. Vargas had a brief cup of coffee with Los Angeles last month, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs in his major-league debut on August 3. In two games in the big leagues, he batted .250 with a .625 OPS.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Downs Marlins in Extras to Win Series
Throughout his career, Craig Kimbrel has been the guy teams call on when they need a save. On Monday night, it was Kimbrel himself who needed a save as the Dodgers beat the Marlins, 3-2, in 10 innings. Kimbrel, who has struggled most of the season, pitched a dominant ninth...
Dodgers News: Jake Reed Looks Back at Wild Career Arc Following Electric Moment
Dodgers reliever Jake Reed got Brandon Nimmo to ground out to end the game on Tuesday night, sealing a 4-3 Los Angeles victory and earning Reed his first career save. Reed let out a primal scream, and a few minutes later during his on-field interview with SNLA’s Kirsten Watson, Reed was visibly emotional.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Beats Mets, 4-3, in Postseason Semi-Preview
The Dodgers rode solid pitching and a pair of clutch hits from Gavin Lux to a 4-3 victory over the Mets on Tuesday night, taking the first game of what many are calling a postseason preview. Neither starting pitcher earned a decision in the game. Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney allowed...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Downplays Severity of Forearm Injury
When word came down that Tony Gonsolin was going on the injured list with a forearm strain on Monday morning, most fans jumped to one of two conclusions: either the world was ending, or this was a phantom IL stint designed to manage Gonsolin’s workload. The actual fact appears...
Dodgers News: NY Radio Personality Takes Mets Over LA in Postseason
Here’s the thing, friends. We like you. We want what’s best for you. We don’t want you to suffer. That’s why we’d never tell you to listen to Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, the belligerent buffoon whose grating exclamations sully the airwaves of SiriusXM and MLB Network. We’re about to share a tweet from Russo’s show, and the tweet tells you to “Listen Now and Subscribe,” and we can’t stress strongly enough what a bad idea that would be. We almost feel bad for even putting the thought in your head.
