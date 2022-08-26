Read full article on original website
Suspected Arsonist has Odessa neighbors concerned
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement and the Odessa Fire Marshal are on the hunt for the person who tried to set fire to a home on 55th Street, and they’re not the only ones who wants answers. Neighbors who live near the home also want the suspected arsonist brought to justice. “I was […]
3 years later: Odessa law enforcement made necessary changes after mass shooting, are ready 'at a moment's notice'
ODESSA, Texas — Three years after tragedy struck right at their home, Odessa law enforcement leaders Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Odessa Chief of Police Michael Gerke are continuing to do everything to make sure their officers are ready to step into action at anytime. "At a moment's...
Odessa man sentenced to 25 years in connection with 2018 murder
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been found guilty of Murder in connection with a 2018 double-shooting that left 42-year-old John Paul Jimenez dead. Jose Alexander Carrera, 24, was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison. Carrera was charged with murder on August 15 of 2018 after investigators with the Odessa Police Department […]
Suspect cuts hole in roof, robs restaurant of thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglarizing a local restaurant. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 29, the man pictured below, along with two women who have already been identified, broke into Taqueria Jalisco at 4416 Briarwood Avenue by […]
Intoxicated man shatters motel window, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he was high on methamphetamines and vandalized a local motel. Jarius Jareel Briggs, 36, has been charged with Evading Arrest, Criminal Mischief, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on August 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Royal Inn […]
OPD identifies man accused of stealing car with child inside
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a suspect accused of stealing a car that was idling in a parking lot- all while a young child was waiting inside for her father to return. Armando Olivas, 31, is wanted on a warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Endangering a Child. Now […]
Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa
SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
Man threatens self, ex-girlfriend with gun, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and then himself during a heated argument. Timothy Britt Jr., 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
MPD searching for suspect accused of forcing woman into car
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a wanted suspect. According to MPD, on August 28, a woman was seen walking in the 3300 block of Dentcrest toward Wadley Avenue when a man driving a solver sedan approached her and forced her into the front seat […]
OPD investigate car burglary
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for the man seen in the photos below. Officers say that on August 17th he was seen stealing from a person’s vehicle at a Sleep Inn and Suites near 3101 E. Hwy 80. According to police, the unknown suspect entered someone’s vehicle and took several items. […]
Midlander found unconscious in submerged truck, charged with DWI
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and veered off the roadway where he reportedly passed out. Justin Swank, 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department received a […]
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported that a person with a gun was found and detained at Permian High School. On Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m, a call went out that there was a person with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School. This caused a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm, and there are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time.
Mom charged after toddler is found wandering outside
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after neighbors called 911 to say they were concerned about her two-year-old child who had been walking around outside for about 30 minutes. Betty Lee Rosales, 30, has been charged with Endangering a Child, a state jail felony. According to court records, around 3:49 […]
Howard Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigate repeated theft
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Howard County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a repeated property theft. Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers say that the theft happened around 10:52 pm on June 3rd. Deputies at HCSO were sent to 4900 Block of N. FM 700 and when they arrived they learned that unknown suspects stole a […]
Juvenile found in possession of firearm at Texas high school
ODESSA, Texas - A juvenile male has been detained after he attempted to enter an Odessa, Texas high school with a firearm, police say. The Odessa Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. August 26, a call went out about a subject with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School.
Odessa Permian High School Locked Down After Student with a Gun on Campus Arrested
ODESSA — Odessa Permian High School on Friday was put on lockdown following an active shooter situation. According to multiple sources, on August 26, at around 3:30 p.m. officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to Odessa Permian High School for the report of a student armed with a gun. It has been confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered. As of now there are no injuries being reported. This is a developing story.
Odessa neighborhood deals with storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm. A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood. “All we knew is […]
‘It felt like it was sinking’: Flooding forces Odessa family out of home
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Heavy rains hit low-lying Odessa neighborhoods hard again. One family recently bought and moved into a home near 36th Street and Dixie Blvd. This week, they moved out because flood waters damaged nearly everything they owned. Their insurance company deemed the family’s home “uninhabitable.” “It was flooded everywhere in the house. […]
Delays on major roads in Odessa due to storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department says that several roads are blocked off because traffic signals are without power following last night’s storm. The road closure on East 2nd from Grandview to Hillcrest is open but it’s limited to one lane in both directions. OPD says that drivers should expect delays throughout the day […]
2 arrested following golf course attack, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they attacked a man with a club during a round of golf. Fred Platt, 68, and Brian Brady, 60, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on August 23, officers with the Odessa Police […]
