Tyler, TX

Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY – A lane closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound in Gregg County, as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. It’s due to start near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway), and it’s planned for one lane only from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Traffic will still be able to pass, but delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews. Another lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County had been scheduled this Thursday but has now been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast. It was to have started near mile marker 593 (southwest of Longview). Officials say they’ll keep us posted on re-scheduling.
Free bulky item collection week set for Oct. 17

TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for City of Tyler residential customers (excluding multi-family home communities and businesses) from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21. Those participating in the campaign should place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, and no sooner than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. After crews have collected on your street, officials ask that you not place more bulky items on the curb. These items will be charged a special pickup fee. Click this link and scroll the budget and tax rate items for more information.
TYLER, TX
One dead, two injured after ambulance involved wreck

SMITH COUNTY – DPS reports one person has died and two were injured after an ambulance was involved in a two-car crash on a rainslick Toll 49 at FM 16. A preliminary investigation indicates the ambulance was northbound on Toll 49 around noon Tuesday when a southbound car lost control, crossing over into the northbound lane and striking the ambulance. The car driver, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was killed. The driver and passenger in the ambulance sustained what were termed non-life-threatening injuries. According to our news partner KETK, officials with UT Health East Texas have confirmed that it was one of their ambulances involved in the crash.
MINEOLA, TX
Three indicted in Henderson County murder

ATHENS – A Henderson County grand jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15. Authorities said they received information, including a location of the missing person’s truck and body, on May 26. Investigators were able to corroborate the information they received by finding the missing person’s truck at a residence off Highway 85, just outside Seven Points. According to a May press release, the missing person’s truck was “cut into several pieces.”
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
Jacksonville police chief on administrative leave

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Police Department chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. That’s according to our news partner KETK. According to a statement from the local government, “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be placed on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation within 2-3 weeks in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation. The City believes that people are the priority. As such we have procured an outside party to investigate the allegation.”
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Weapon found in student’s backpack

TYLER – In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Tyler ISD officials said a student was found to have a weapon in their backpack at Tyler High. In a prepared statement, school district spokesperson Jennifer Hines says, “An investigation is currently ongoing. The student was taken into custody and is currently at the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center. The student will face punishment in line with the school district’s student code of conduct, and the student could face charges brought by the Tyler ISD Police Department. As parents of our school community, we want to assure you that none of our students were put in harm’s way as the weapon was not displayed or used offensively.”
TYLER, TX
Upshur County district clerk suspended after petition for removal

GILMER – A temporary order signed by a judge suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. According to our news partner KETK, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position, is now acting as district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, according to officials. The decision comes after a petition was submitted by a group of attorneys to remove Bunn from office claiming she had “neglected her duties as district clerk.” After taking office on Jan. 1, 2019, Bunn tripped in the office two months later after she said her heel got caught on the carpet. Bunn said her doctors had not released her to go back to work.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

