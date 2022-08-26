ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

lhindependent.com

Back in the Purple-and-Gold saddle

On Friday evening at Panther Stadium, we were privileged to witness an annual rite of autumn in the great state of Texas – the opening game of the new high-school football season. So, some random observations of the evening's festivities – on and off the field – are certainly...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
lhindependent.com

Offensive line ahead of schedule

In order to provide proper perspective on how high the standards are for Liberty Hill's offensive line, one only needs to examine the stat sheet from the Panthers' 35-21 season-opening home victory over Wagner on Friday. The Purple-and-Gold ground game rolled up 302 yards, led by junior Joe Pitchford, who...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
lhindependent.com

Sophomore swinger collecting kills

Usually, a first-year varsity player will ease their way into a lineup while learning the ropes of the faster, more intense style of play compared to the junior varsity or freshman game. But, not Annie Witt. Liberty Hill's second-year outside hitter has already established herself as one of the Purple-and-Gold's...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
lhindependent.com

Loving the color purple

Above Megan Sauber's desk in her office is a purple flag with “LH” in gold – right next to a Kansas State pennant over the door – also purple. Seems as if Liberty Hill High School's new associate principal has a penchant for purple. “I've always...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Cedar Park area floods following late night downpour

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park area experienced heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms Saturday night. Several low-water crossings had to be closed due to minor flooding. Areas near Brushy Creek received 2-4 inches of rain. FOX 7 viewer Ed Turner shared this photo of his outdoor rain gauge, which...
lhindependent.com

Barbara Ann Gallagher Imken

Barbara Ann Gallagher Imken, 91, of Liberty Hill, TX passed away on August 25, 2022 of natural causes. She had been a resident of the Bertram Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for many years. Barbara was born December 27, 1930 in Corpus Christi, TX to Joseph Henry Gallagher and Josephine Emmert...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KWTX

Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
lhindependent.com

Public meeting held by TCEQ, Wilco Aggregates draws large crowd

Hundreds of Liberty Hill residents filled the reception hall at the Shooting Star Ranch wedding venue Monday night—but they weren’t there for a wedding. Instead, they were there to participate in a public meeting hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Wilco Aggregates, LLC, a company seeking an air permit from TCEQ to locate a rock crushing business on County Road 285.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
lhindependent.com

Commissioners Court approves budget, sets tax rate

The Williamson County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-2023 county budget and set the county tax rate Aug. 31. The total county tax rate for tax year 2022 is $0.375608 per $100 valuation and is six and a half cents less than the county’s current total tax rate. This rate will decrease property taxes on the average homestead residence by approximately $100 next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

