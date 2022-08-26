Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
lhindependent.com
Back in the Purple-and-Gold saddle
On Friday evening at Panther Stadium, we were privileged to witness an annual rite of autumn in the great state of Texas – the opening game of the new high-school football season. So, some random observations of the evening's festivities – on and off the field – are certainly...
lhindependent.com
Offensive line ahead of schedule
In order to provide proper perspective on how high the standards are for Liberty Hill's offensive line, one only needs to examine the stat sheet from the Panthers' 35-21 season-opening home victory over Wagner on Friday. The Purple-and-Gold ground game rolled up 302 yards, led by junior Joe Pitchford, who...
lhindependent.com
Sophomore swinger collecting kills
Usually, a first-year varsity player will ease their way into a lineup while learning the ropes of the faster, more intense style of play compared to the junior varsity or freshman game. But, not Annie Witt. Liberty Hill's second-year outside hitter has already established herself as one of the Purple-and-Gold's...
lhindependent.com
Loving the color purple
Above Megan Sauber's desk in her office is a purple flag with “LH” in gold – right next to a Kansas State pennant over the door – also purple. Seems as if Liberty Hill High School's new associate principal has a penchant for purple. “I've always...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
fox7austin.com
Cedar Park area floods following late night downpour
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park area experienced heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms Saturday night. Several low-water crossings had to be closed due to minor flooding. Areas near Brushy Creek received 2-4 inches of rain. FOX 7 viewer Ed Turner shared this photo of his outdoor rain gauge, which...
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
lhindependent.com
Barbara Ann Gallagher Imken
Barbara Ann Gallagher Imken, 91, of Liberty Hill, TX passed away on August 25, 2022 of natural causes. She had been a resident of the Bertram Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for many years. Barbara was born December 27, 1930 in Corpus Christi, TX to Joseph Henry Gallagher and Josephine Emmert...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
An extinct volcano is right here in Austin — here’s how to find it
While the age of dinosaurs is long past us, Pilot Knob remains as an extinct volcano in southeast Austin, described by local geologists as a window into history.
KWTX
Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
Mother of child at center of Amber Alert faces 3 felony charges
According to affidavits, Jessica Skelton, 22, faces charges of burglary of a residence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and interference with child custody.
lhindependent.com
Public meeting held by TCEQ, Wilco Aggregates draws large crowd
Hundreds of Liberty Hill residents filled the reception hall at the Shooting Star Ranch wedding venue Monday night—but they weren’t there for a wedding. Instead, they were there to participate in a public meeting hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Wilco Aggregates, LLC, a company seeking an air permit from TCEQ to locate a rock crushing business on County Road 285.
1 dead after overnight I-35 crash involving a pedestrian
One person was pronounced dead Saturday around 1 a.m. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 2100 block of North Interstate 35’s upper deck.
lhindependent.com
Commissioners Court approves budget, sets tax rate
The Williamson County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-2023 county budget and set the county tax rate Aug. 31. The total county tax rate for tax year 2022 is $0.375608 per $100 valuation and is six and a half cents less than the county’s current total tax rate. This rate will decrease property taxes on the average homestead residence by approximately $100 next year.
