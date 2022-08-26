DCPH: 1,744 coronavirus cases in Denton County this week

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits on Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. David Dermer/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed 1,744 positive cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, though an estimated 1,991 recoveries are keeping the county’s active case load on the decline.

DCPH’s weekly update also confirmed three deaths were caused by the virus, but those deaths could’ve occurred at any point over the past several months. The department has now confirmed 894 coronavirus deaths.