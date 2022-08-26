Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
YNT staff navigates newsroom changes
Last week, the York News-Times officially began changing the way it sends its pages to the press. Instead of our copy editor Kerri Pankratz designing the pages herself like in the past, we now send all of our content to an in-house Lee design center. The design center then designs our pages and sends them off to the press in Grand Island to be printed.
York News-Times
Culinary Challenge winners at the York County Fair
YORK – The York County 4-H Culinary Challenge contest was held during the weeks leading up to the York County Fair and results from the contest are as follows:. Whit Quiring, York; Traegan Bowman, York; Molly Hoffman, York; Eloise Kavan, York. Junior Division Champion: Eli Wollenburg, Waco. Reserve Champion:...
York News-Times
Duke’s long trip west pays off with second at Scottsbluff Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF – With Chimney Rock in the background, the annual trip west to the Scottsbluff Invite is an enjoyable and scenic adventure for the York girls golf team. The Scottsbluff Country Club course offers a tough layout and a challenge for all golfers. Scottsbluff’s experience on the course showed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Centennial drills 43 kills in 3-1 win over Central City
UTICA – The Bronco home opener Tuesday night was a successful one as they climbed to 3-2 on the year with a 3-1 win over the Central City Bison in non-conference volleyball. Centennial was aggressive at the net producing 43 kills to just 24 for the Bison in the 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 win.
York News-Times
County assessor says good-bye after 52 years of service
YORK – Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, marks a historic moment as the state’s longest serving county assessor is leaving behind the title (and the massive responsibilities) after 52 years of working for the county. York County Assessor Ann Charlton announced earlier this year she would not be seeking...
York News-Times
Shredder truck catches fire on Lincoln Avenue
The contents of a box truck carrying a large paper shredder caught fire Thursday afternoon, about 3 p.m., as it traveled down South Lincoln Avenue. Inside the truck was a large automated paper shredder – and a very large volume of shredded paper. The driver was able to pull the truck over to the side of the road, east and across the road from where the Cornerstone Technology Center is located. It appeared the shredder machine caught fire inside the box – and being surrounded by all the shredded paper didn’t help the situation. York Fire and Rescue, along with the York Police Department, responded and firefighters were using foam to extinguish the situation. The truck was eventually moved to Hitz Towing so the contents could be removed without passing traffic being a factor.
York News-Times
Warrant issued for York man after no-show at drug arraignment
YORK – A bench warrant was issued this past week for the arrest of Kasey Quandt, 27, of York, who failed to appear for his arraignment proceedings on methamphetamine-related charges. Quandt was arrested after a probation search was served at his residence. A man, who was on probation and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Red zone efficiency key as Dukes trek to Hastings
YORK – A look at the stat sheet from last Friday’s game between York and Lexington would have suggested a rout rather than a 14-7 Duke win. The hosts racked up over 400 yards of offense and held the Minutemen to just 170 of offensive yardage – yet the game went into overtime because the Dukes could not finish drives in the red zone.
York News-Times
Hastings clobbers four home runs in 11-1 rout of Dukes
HASTINGS – The York Dukes went into Tuesday night’s matchup with Class B, No. 4 Hastings sporting a 6-1 record. The game, however, would be the toughest test to date for York when Hastings delivered a big blow early on their way to an 11-1 win over the Dukes.
York News-Times
Punts, passes and flags: Nebraska finds notable silver linings from loss
Stuck in the moments between a gut punch and a long overseas flight home Saturday, Nebraska players agreed they need to be better. But obscured in the outcome against Northwestern were a few notable areas in which the Huskers performed well in their season debut. Amid obvious struggles — missed...
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
What an opening night for Hampton sophomore Jack Bullis in the Hawks’ 58-56 win at Lewiston. The sophomore running back carried the Hawks to the win with 177 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdown runs covering 16 and 30 yards. He hauled in four receptions for 107 yards and two more scores of 24 and 46 yards. On defense Bullis recorded 12 tackles and had one interception that went for a pick-six in the first quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Adopt A Pet donation
Lara, Ana and Thea Franssen brought supplies to York Adopt A Pet for the dogs and cats. Lara celebrated her first birthday and her parents helped her collect donations for the shelter.
York News-Times
City budget hearing set for Thursday
YORK – The 2022-23 budget hearing for the City of York will be held Thursday when the city council meets in regular session. A series of budget workshops have been held over the course of the summer, as the department heads, administration and council members have heard requests, scrutinized priorities and planned for the future.
York News-Times
Big third inning dooms Polk County against St. Paul
STROMSBURG – After the Polk County Slammers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the visiting St. Paul Wildcats exploded for six runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good, then held on for dear life late for a 7-5 win Tuesday night.
York News-Times
Fillmore Central drops 3-0 match at Superior
SUPERIOR – Behind 5-9 junior Teegan Duncan the Superior Wildcats improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Fillmore Central Panthers in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball. Superior won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-18. The Panthers fall to 0-5 on the year. Superior...
York News-Times
York High School welcomes new band instructor
YORK -- At a recent York Public School Board of Education meeting, a new face was sitting amongst faculty and visitors -- Joshua Harris, who is now the band instructor for both middle school and high school. Harris said his experience with music began at Lincoln High School. He said...
York News-Times
Catholic Daughters of York celebrate 100 years
YORK -- The Catholic Daughters of York celebrated 100 years of service on Sunday with mass and festivities at St. Joseph Church. There were several activities including face paintings, a cornhole tournament, a balloon artist and a barbecue. Member Lorrain Grenfell said there were 250 people in attendance. “It was...
York News-Times
Just Melanie -- Boy, she deserves a break
It was 25-ish years ago when a younger me sat mystified at a county commissioner meeting, hardly understanding the language they spoke or the issues they were tackling. Wise Commissioner Bob Wolfe recognized my stupidity and gently nudged me as they prepared to convene as the Board of Equalization. “See...
York News-Times
Woman found dead after Gage County fire
A woman was found dead inside a house in Gage County following a reported fire Monday night. Just after 10:30 p.m. Clatonia Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 300 Jefferson St. in Clatonia. A press release from the sheriff’s...
Comments / 0