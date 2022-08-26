Read full article on original website
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — When Arkansas and Cincinnati agreed in August 2019 to play a future non-conference game, the announcement didn’t draw much attention outside the two teams’ fan bases. Now, it’s a showcase of programs on the rise. The Razorbacks were on the heels of their worst season in program history, posting a 2-10 record and going winless in SEC play. Things have changed since then under coach Sam Pittman, and last season, the Razorbacks went 9-4 and won the Outback Bowl. Back in 2019, Cincinnati had just completed its second year under coach Luke Fickell, who improved the Bearcats from four wins in 2017 to tie a program-best with 11 in 2018. Many thought that run would be a “one-hit wonder,” the type of season to only come around once in a Group of Five program’s history. Instead, Cincinnati kept climbing and reached the College Football Playoff last season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell is going east. The All-Star guard is on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA’s best scorers Thursday in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it still must be approved by the league. ESPN was the first to report Mitchell’s exit from Utah.
