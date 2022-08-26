WINDSOR – Derrick Hardy knows first-hand of the struggles of being born and raised in an economically distressed environment. Even though he was reared in a home where both his parents worked and made sure he had all the “comforts” of childhood, Hardy was keenly aware of the world around him in rural northeastern North Carolina. He knew that in order to succeed in life, a man must first take stock of himself and set goals accordingly.

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO