WITN
ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years
ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years. ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.
WITN
Pitt County DSS hosts job fair
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services hosted the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program (STEPP) job fair Tuesday. The event, which took place at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center, provided custodial and non-custodial parents with the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in industries like factory, industrial, and customer and food services.
WITN
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
First day of school for several local districts Monday
Students on the Peninsula and in Northeastern North Carolina returned to the classroom Monday.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
Tourism initiatives in Bertie County asking for community feedback
New tourism initiatives in Bertie County are asking for community feedback with hopes to bring more economic revenue and growth to the area.
WRAL
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
‘I feel like it’s unfair’: NSU students react to staying in hotels not on-campus
Roughly 300 upperclassmen at NSU are staying in nearby hotels after the university says it had a high demand for on-campus housing and because one of its freshmen dorms is closed for renovations.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Murfreesboro tackles drainage issues
MURFREESBORO – There are areas within Murfreesboro with stormwater drainage issues. The Town Council took action at their regular meeting here on Aug. 24 to address those problems. In a unanimous vote, the council passed a resolution stating their intention to apply for grant and/or loan assistance from the...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
‘Free to be me’
WINDSOR – Derrick Hardy knows first-hand of the struggles of being born and raised in an economically distressed environment. Even though he was reared in a home where both his parents worked and made sure he had all the “comforts” of childhood, Hardy was keenly aware of the world around him in rural northeastern North Carolina. He knew that in order to succeed in life, a man must first take stock of himself and set goals accordingly.
WRAL
Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years
Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years. This company is a major egg producer based in Nash County. Braswell also raises chickens and makes animal feed. But the company had humble beginnings. Nearly 80 years later, it is still family-run but a sizeable operation. Reporter: Scott Mason.
wunc.org
Enfield native Mondale Robinson came home to halt Black pain and white supremacy
For nearly 100 years, a monument to Confederate veterans stood in Enfield, a small town north of Rocky Mount. Earlier this month, the town commission voted to remove it. Then, the mayor of Enfield, Mondale Robinson, volunteered to do it himself. He did it on Facebook Live with a hammer and bulldozer.
piratemedia1.com
Misuse causes Pirates to lose Wheels bikes in 10 days
As quickly as the Wheels bike came, they are already unfortunately gone after students disregarded speed limits, left them inappropriately around campus and rode them in the wrong places. Over the summer, 300 bikes were added to campus through East Carolina University’s merger with “Wheels,” a micro-mobility rental program. These...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Inez H. Bracy
HILLSBOROUGH – Inez Harrell Bracy, age 96, formerly of Ahoskie, NC, passed away on August 29, 2022 at TerraBella Senior Living Home in Hillsborough, NC. Inez was born on February 4, 1926 to Joseph Cephus and Vivian Rawls Harrell in Hertford County, NC. She married the love of her life, Odie Lawrence Bracy, Jr. in 1946. Inez was a devoted mother to her four children and served her community alongside her husband in the restaurant business (Tomahawk Restaurant, Arrow Drive Inn, Bracy’s Carolina Cooking) in Ahoskie from the early 1950s until 1986.
Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day
HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
WAVY News 10
Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden school bus
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The driver of a small car died Thursday after a head-on crash with a Camden County Schools school bus. The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it happened around 10 a.m. on Shortcut Road near Four Forks Farm, and the male driver was pinned in the car.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
‘Tis the season…for chills, thrills, and spills
History came mighty close to repeating itself last week. To prove just how long I’ve covered the sport of high school football, in 1993 I witnessed history when Tarboro and Hertford County locked horns in what was then the longest game in the history of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Dickinson Avenue After Dark coming back to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to dance under the pale moonlight. On October 7, the groups PICASO and DAAD are hosting an event called Dickinson Avenue After Dark. It will run from 7-10 p.m. Happening on 8th Street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street in Greenville, Dickinson Avenue After Dark is a local beer festival. […]
