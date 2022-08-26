ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahoskie, NC

WITN

ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years. ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Pitt County DSS hosts job fair

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services hosted the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program (STEPP) job fair Tuesday. The event, which took place at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center, provided custodial and non-custodial parents with the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in industries like factory, industrial, and customer and food services.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Social Services to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murfreesboro tackles drainage issues

MURFREESBORO – There are areas within Murfreesboro with stormwater drainage issues. The Town Council took action at their regular meeting here on Aug. 24 to address those problems. In a unanimous vote, the council passed a resolution stating their intention to apply for grant and/or loan assistance from the...
MURFREESBORO, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

‘Free to be me’

WINDSOR – Derrick Hardy knows first-hand of the struggles of being born and raised in an economically distressed environment. Even though he was reared in a home where both his parents worked and made sure he had all the “comforts” of childhood, Hardy was keenly aware of the world around him in rural northeastern North Carolina. He knew that in order to succeed in life, a man must first take stock of himself and set goals accordingly.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years. This company is a major egg producer based in Nash County. Braswell also raises chickens and makes animal feed. But the company had humble beginnings. Nearly 80 years later, it is still family-run but a sizeable operation. Reporter: Scott Mason.
NASH COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
piratemedia1.com

Misuse causes Pirates to lose Wheels bikes in 10 days

As quickly as the Wheels bike came, they are already unfortunately gone after students disregarded speed limits, left them inappropriately around campus and rode them in the wrong places. Over the summer, 300 bikes were added to campus through East Carolina University’s merger with “Wheels,” a micro-mobility rental program. These...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Inez H. Bracy

HILLSBOROUGH – Inez Harrell Bracy, age 96, formerly of Ahoskie, NC, passed away on August 29, 2022 at TerraBella Senior Living Home in Hillsborough, NC. Inez was born on February 4, 1926 to Joseph Cephus and Vivian Rawls Harrell in Hertford County, NC. She married the love of her life, Odie Lawrence Bracy, Jr. in 1946. Inez was a devoted mother to her four children and served her community alongside her husband in the restaurant business (Tomahawk Restaurant, Arrow Drive Inn, Bracy’s Carolina Cooking) in Ahoskie from the early 1950s until 1986.
AHOSKIE, NC
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day

HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
WAVY News 10

Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden school bus

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The driver of a small car died Thursday after a head-on crash with a Camden County Schools school bus. The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it happened around 10 a.m. on Shortcut Road near Four Forks Farm, and the male driver was pinned in the car.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

‘Tis the season…for chills, thrills, and spills

History came mighty close to repeating itself last week. To prove just how long I’ve covered the sport of high school football, in 1993 I witnessed history when Tarboro and Hertford County locked horns in what was then the longest game in the history of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dickinson Avenue After Dark coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to dance under the pale moonlight. On October 7, the groups PICASO and DAAD are hosting an event called Dickinson Avenue After Dark. It will run from 7-10 p.m. Happening on 8th Street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street in Greenville, Dickinson Avenue After Dark is a local beer festival. […]
GREENVILLE, NC

