Phoenix, AZ

northcentralnews.net

Photography exhibit promotes understanding, diversity

For nearly 40 years, Through Each Others Eyes has sponsored exchange exhibitions with photographers from around the world. The nonprofit organization’s latest exhibition, an exchange between Arizona and Guatemala, is currently on display at Burton Barr Central Library through Oct. 6. In March 2019, Guatemalan photographers Rony Mejia and...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Trulieve opens first Phoenix location

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. opened its first branded dispensary in Arizona Aug. 2. in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix. The company’s founder and CEO, Kim Rivers, and president, Steve White, formerly Harvest founder and CEO, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are thrilled to open our first Trulieve dispensary...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Carrying the torch and keeping the blues alive

“They say that the key to happiness, is making the music louder than the chaos.” A fitting statement for the times we live in from Bob Corritore — blues enthusiast, historian, preservationist, ambassador, performer and someone who has been bringing music to the Valley since his arrival in 1981.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Interim chief stepping in at PD

The Phoenix Police Department will welcome Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan to duty Sept. 12. The appointment was announced the end of July by City Manager Jeff Barton. Sullivan currently serves as deputy commissioner of the Compliance Bureau for the Baltimore Police Department. In May of this year, current Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Award-winning debut feature film to screen at Orpheum

Gabriele Fabbro’s first feature film, “The Grand Bolero,” will screen Sept. 4 at the historic Orpheum Theatre Phoenix. Beyond the opportunity to view the award-winning film, Orpheum fans will have the opportunity to experience the theater’s Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ in action — organist Tim Versluys will play prior to the screening.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Fundraiser will support mission to end HIV

Aunt Rita’s Foundation is gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year — the fifth annual RED is the Night. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at Walter Where?House. Presented by Mail-Meds Clinical Pharmacy, the theme for this year’s event is “An Evening in Wonderland: A Costume Ball.”
PHOENIX, AZ

