Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
Sha'Carri Richardson Sprints To Victory Over Reigning Olympic Gold Medalist
After professional and personal setbacks, Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100 meter race at Lucerne meet, defeating Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Can we call it a comeback? Sha’Carri Richardson defeated reigning Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m race at the World Athletics Continental Tour silver meet in Lucerne, Switzerland on Tuesday.
