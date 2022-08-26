ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Troubling Charges

A longtime NBA player has officially pled guilty to some troubling charges this week. Terrence Williams, a longtime NBA veteran, has reportedly pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The 36-year-old former NBA player was in the league from 2009-13 and continued...
Fetty Wap pleads guilty to drug trafficking; facing long sentence

Rap star Fetty Wap, who reeled off a string of massive hip-hop hits like “Trap Queen” and “My Way” a few years ago, pleaded guilty to national drug trafficking. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, admitted to federal authorities that he and his two co-conspirators used USPS trucks to smuggle and distribute drugs like cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the United States.
Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Serious Charge

Fetty Wap is facing a minimum five-year prison sentence. The "Trap Queen" rapper has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances at the federal courthouse in Central Islip on Long Island. The plea comes after he was arrested in Oct. 2021 for his reported involvement in a nationwide drug trafficking ring. At the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke decided such after prosecutors said that the 31-year-old threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021. That threat violated the terms of his pretrial release in the case.
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury. “To say this was unconscionable is an understatement,” Derbigny told Walter. After appearing in court in New Orleans, Walter was driven to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where he was officially released.
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
