Bookkeeper bankrolled her side business with $650,000 she stole from bosses, feds say
This led her bosses, who owned several Georgia real estate businesses, to believe they made less money than they were, prosecutors say.
60-year-old Texas man, 2 family members bilked IRS out of $18 million in tax fraud case
A 60-year-old man and two members of his family have been found guilty of creating fraudulent tax returns in San Angelo that cost the IRS about $18 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Federal authorities identified the suspects as Hugo Cesar Granados,...
Longtime NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Troubling Charges
A longtime NBA player has officially pled guilty to some troubling charges this week. Terrence Williams, a longtime NBA veteran, has reportedly pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The 36-year-old former NBA player was in the league from 2009-13 and continued...
Fetty Wap pleads guilty to drug trafficking; facing long sentence
Rap star Fetty Wap, who reeled off a string of massive hip-hop hits like “Trap Queen” and “My Way” a few years ago, pleaded guilty to national drug trafficking. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, admitted to federal authorities that he and his two co-conspirators used USPS trucks to smuggle and distribute drugs like cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the United States.
Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Serious Charge
Fetty Wap is facing a minimum five-year prison sentence. The "Trap Queen" rapper has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances at the federal courthouse in Central Islip on Long Island. The plea comes after he was arrested in Oct. 2021 for his reported involvement in a nationwide drug trafficking ring. At the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke decided such after prosecutors said that the 31-year-old threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021. That threat violated the terms of his pretrial release in the case.
FBI arrests Tennessee Republican lawmaker, former chief of staff over alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy
The FBI arrested a Tennessee Republican state lawmaker and his former chief of staff on Tuesday morning following an indictment charging them in an alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy. Tennessee state Rep. Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were...
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
Ghislaine Maxwell is being sued by her attorneys' firm for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former confidante now serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking, is being sued for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees by a law firm representing her, according to court documents.
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur twice lied to his probation officer about his whereabouts in order to join Proud Boys at violent rallies.
A Florida bodybuilder landed prison time for his $245,000 disability fraud on the VA
A U.S. Army veteran who falsely claimed PTSD and physical disabilities left him so weak that he couldn’t lift 10 pounds — but who remained a hardcore bodybuilder with the social media posts to prove it — will have to pump iron in federal prison for at least 10 months.
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury. “To say this was unconscionable is an understatement,” Derbigny told Walter. After appearing in court in New Orleans, Walter was driven to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where he was officially released.
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Empire Of Frank Matthews, The ‘Black Caesar’ Who Rivaled The Mafia
When the Five Families refused to allow him into the drug trade, Frank Matthews became a kingpin in his own right — until he mysteriously vanished in 1973 with $20 million. At the height of his drug empire in 1972, Frank Matthews — better known as “Black Caesar” — was operating out of nearly every region in the country.
Ex-Sureño Gangster Tells Jury in Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Trial a Rat ‘Is a Person Who Is Doing What I’m Doing Now’
A former Sureño gangster and Mexican Mafia ally who helped control Los Angeles jails from the inside testified Monday that a lawyer provided a crucial bridge between members incarcerated in different prisons, relaying messages about potential murder plots and other key business decisions. Luis “Hefty” Garcia, 43, is the...
Details on Taurean Prince’s ‘dangerous drugs’ arrest warrant revealed
New details have emerged regarding Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince’s arrest earlier in the week. Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday due to a fugitive warrant in Texas. Prince’s arrest was reported to relate to “dangerous drugs,” and a new report has offered further information on what that means.
A man embezzled $4.8 million from his employer and spent $1 million of it on the mobile app 'Game of War'
A California man got 10 years in prison for the fraud, which fed his seemingly insatiable desire to play the Kate Upton-fronted Game of War.
Man scammed $4 million in COVID funds — and paid off his Porsche, feds say
The amount he stole from banks was “far more than he would have been able to get through conventional bank robbery,” prosecutors say.
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Bartender and Proud Boys Member Gets Longest Prison Sentence to Date Among Jan. 6 Defendants Convicted Solely of Obstruction
A bartender and self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys extremist group received a record-breaking sentence on Monday among those convicted solely of obstructing Congress on Jan. 6. Joshua Pruitt, 40, nearly came face to face with then-Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the lawmaker was trying to evade the...
