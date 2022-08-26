Read full article on original website
Point of no return: crunch time as China tries to fend off property crash
China has reached a point of no return in its battle to contain what could be the biggest property crash the world has ever seen, experts believe, creating a perilous moment for the country’s Communist leadership and the global economy. As western countries stand on the edge of a...
BBC
Cost of living: 'Energy prices have forced us to shut the door'
Households are facing a jump in energy prices from October when the typical bill will rise to £3,549 a year. It comes after the price cap was increased by the energy regulator, but for businesses, who do not have such a cap, costs could be higher. How are they being affected?
US News and World Report
Indonesia's GoTo Looks to Raise $1 Billion Via Convertible Bonds -Sources
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is seeking to raise about $1 billion through a convertible bond issue, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A GoTo spokesperson declined to comment. The company is working with three financial advisers for the offering which...
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
Job vacancies rose in July, dashing Fed hopes for cooling
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of open jobs in the United States rose in July after three months of declines, a sign that employers are still urgently seeking workers despite slowing economic growth and high inflation. The increase that the government reported Tuesday will be a disappointment for Federal...
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses. The message landed with a thud on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points for the day. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.” Investors had been hoping for a signal from Powell that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing. But the Fed chair indicated that that time may not be near, and stocks tumbled in response.
US News and World Report
Wall Street Set to Rebound After Jackson Hole Shock, Data Eyed
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set for a higher open on Tuesday after a two-session hammering on fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, with investors looking ahead to consumer confidence and job openings data later in the day. The benchmark S&P 500 index has slumped nearly...
US News and World Report
Around 1.5 Million Tonnes of Food Have Left Ukraine Under Grain Export Deal
KYIV (Reuters) - A total of 61 cargo ships carrying around 1.5 million tonnes of food have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said six ships with 183,000 tonnes of...
US News and World Report
Cryptoverse: Bleeding Bitcoin's Holding Out for a Hero
(Reuters) - Who can save bitcoin?. The world's biggest cryptocurrency can't seem to catch a break. It finally looked to be regaining strength this month, breaching $25,000 for the first time since its June collapse, only to relapse towards $20,000. A deflating end to August has forced the market to...
US News and World Report
China Pledges to Lift Economy With Stable Employment, Prices in H2
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up measures to boost demand and stabilise employment and prices in the second half of the year to optimise economic outcomes, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday, as policymakers strive to prop up faltering growth. The pledge came after a package of new economic...
Oil slides more than $3 on inflation and Iraq exports
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by more than $3 a barrel on Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes.
US News and World Report
India's Status as World's Fastest Growing Major Economy to Be Short-Lived Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India likely recorded strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter but economists polled by Reuters expected the pace to more than halve this quarter and slow further toward the end of the year as interest rates rise. Asia's third-largest economy is grappling with persistently high unemployment...
