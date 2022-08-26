ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Indonesia's GoTo Looks to Raise $1 Billion Via Convertible Bonds -Sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is seeking to raise about $1 billion through a convertible bond issue, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A GoTo spokesperson declined to comment. The company is working with three financial advisers for the offering which...
US News and World Report

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
Jacqueline Wong
The Associated Press

Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses. The message landed with a thud on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points for the day. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.” Investors had been hoping for a signal from Powell that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing. But the Fed chair indicated that that time may not be near, and stocks tumbled in response.
US News and World Report

Wall Street Set to Rebound After Jackson Hole Shock, Data Eyed

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set for a higher open on Tuesday after a two-session hammering on fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, with investors looking ahead to consumer confidence and job openings data later in the day. The benchmark S&P 500 index has slumped nearly...
US News and World Report

Around 1.5 Million Tonnes of Food Have Left Ukraine Under Grain Export Deal

KYIV (Reuters) - A total of 61 cargo ships carrying around 1.5 million tonnes of food have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said six ships with 183,000 tonnes of...
US News and World Report

Cryptoverse: Bleeding Bitcoin's Holding Out for a Hero

(Reuters) - Who can save bitcoin?. The world's biggest cryptocurrency can't seem to catch a break. It finally looked to be regaining strength this month, breaching $25,000 for the first time since its June collapse, only to relapse towards $20,000. A deflating end to August has forced the market to...
US News and World Report

China Pledges to Lift Economy With Stable Employment, Prices in H2

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up measures to boost demand and stabilise employment and prices in the second half of the year to optimise economic outcomes, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday, as policymakers strive to prop up faltering growth. The pledge came after a package of new economic...
US News and World Report

India's Status as World's Fastest Growing Major Economy to Be Short-Lived Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India likely recorded strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter but economists polled by Reuters expected the pace to more than halve this quarter and slow further toward the end of the year as interest rates rise. Asia's third-largest economy is grappling with persistently high unemployment...
