Prep scoreboard (8/25)
Volleyball
Kewaskum 2, Altoona 0
Kewaskum def. Altoona 25-18, 25-20.
Baldwin-Woodville 2, Richland Center 0
B-W def. Richland Center 25-12, 27-25.
Westby 2, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Westby def. B-W 21-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Westby 2, Ladysmith 0
Westby def. Ladysmith 25-16, 25-19.
Richland Center 2, Ladysmith 1
Richland Center def. Ladysmith 14-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Webster 2, Ladysmith 0
Webster def. Ladysmith 25-22, 25-19.
Boys soccer
Rice Lake 3, Amery 0
Rice Lake goals: Evan Hillyer, Pierce Hasteiter, Colton Potter. Rice Lake assists: Abdellah Chakouri 3.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0
Singles
No. 1: Ava Erickson (EC) def. Sylvia Klecker 6-3, 6-0. No. 2: Livy Parrett (EC) def. Elizabeth Lemke 6-3, 6-2. No. 3: Ziva Hirsch (EC) def. Amelia Janquart 6-2, 6-0. No. 4: Natalie Scovil (EC) def. Maddie Veenendall 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Kim Harvey/Katelyn Anderson (EC) def. Ella Peters/Ellie Mikla 6-0, 6-2. No. 2: Katie Wilson/Brianna Fletcher (EC) def. Lilia Gray/Zoe Poeschel 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Eylsa Barnes/Britta Meyer (EC) def. Maya Peterson/Avery Tokmem 6-1, 6-0.
