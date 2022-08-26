Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Downtown Brownsville to see improvements through $100k grant
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town is preserving their history, one block at a time. The State of Tennessee provides grants to towns to preserve historical buildings in their downtown area. “Every two years we have what is called the Downtown Improvement Grant to try and improve, repair, and...
WBBJ
2nd Community Clean-Up Day coming to Jackson September 17
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Community Clean-Up Day is coming to the City of Jackson on Saturday, September 17. The event follows the success of the first Community Clean-Up Day that was held in August. Hosted by the Health and Sanitation Department and Keep Jackson Beautiful, the event is an...
WBBJ
Free, fun event emphasizes the seriousness of dealing with electricity
TRENTON, Tenn. — Attendees to the Gibson County Fair are enjoying rides, games, and food this week. Tuesday evening fair goers were treated to a live demonstration that could one day save their life. This action-packed demonstration called “8-1-1 in the 7-3-1” highlighted the do’s and don’ts of electrical...
WBBJ
32nd Annual African Street Festival this weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event is bringing three days of activities to Jackson over the Labor Day weekend. The 32nd Annual African Street Festival will be held September 2-4. The event is free and open to the public. Presented by the Society for African American Cultural Awareness, the...
WBBJ
American House hosts ‘senior carnival’ for residents in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is taking the time to bring out fun for all. American House hosted a carnival for residents at their facility in northwest Jackson. The event was a chance to invite family and friends out for some fair day entertainment. In honor of State...
WBBJ
Gibson County Fair returns for 167th year
TRENTON, Tenn. — At the Gibson County Fair, fair goers are excited for the food and the rides. Everyone loves when the fair comes to town, but no one gets as excited as the kids who are going to board their favorite rides. Jaxon Coffman, an attendee of the fair, shares why he loves coming to the fair with his family.
WBBJ
Area Relief Ministries to hold Salt & Light Benefit Dinner Sept. 11
JACKSON, Tenn. — Area Relief Ministries is holding the annual Salt & Light Benefit Dinner to help the homeless citizens of Jackson. A lot of talent is being displayed at this year’s event. The always incredible Jackson Symphony will be the entertainment for the benefit dinner, along with...
WBBJ
Butterfly release held in honor of National Grief Awareness Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, members of the community got together under the leading of the Positive Living Group, to hold a butterfly release in the memory of those who are no longer with us. Twana Miller, the Executive Clinical Director and Owner of the Positive Living Group, shares...
WBBJ
Alleged threats to Bolivar Central High School spark concern
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Claims about a potential threat at Bolivar Central High School left parents concerned on Wednesday. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters alerted us to social media posts claiming there was a rumor that a threat had been made against the school. We reached out to staff at...
WBBJ
Bells community gathers for special event
BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
WBBJ
Julian Wiser officially sworn-in as new Madison County Sheriff
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Madison County Sheriff was officially sworn in Wednesday. Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was sworn in on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse. It was a large turnout with family, supporters and local leaders witnessing the event, many of them being men...
WBBJ
Water leak at North Side High School closes campus
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students were dismissed from classes at North Side High School on Wednesday morning due to a water leak. The water leak was located on the second floor of the South campus building. Officials say due to the number of classes in that building and the need for maintenance crews to have complete access to address the leak, it was necessary to close the entire campus.
WBBJ
Traveling collection of WWII memorabilia coming to Jackson State September 15
JACKSON, Tenn. — A privately-owned, traveling World War II collection is coming to Jackson State Community College in September. The display is part of Jackson State’s Constitution Day event on September 15. The collection is owned by World War II Historian Pete Johnson, who will deliver a special...
WBBJ
Final rehearsals for upcoming performances of ‘The Wiz Jr.’
JACKSON, Tenn. — An upcoming performance by a local cast is sure to have you “ease on down the road.”. Final rehearsals were held Monday afternoon at The Ned as performers prepare for their upcoming presentation of “The Wiz Jr.”. The play is derived from the popular...
WBBJ
State Agriculture Commissioner visits alpaca farm in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture visited a farm in Chester County to see the innovative work they do. Mesa Trail Farm welcomed Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. Commissioner Hatcher was visiting the Jackson Rotary Club, but wanted to visit a nearby farm. Mesa Trail shears their alpacas once a year and takes the wool from the animals and turns it into a piece of clothing, such as a scarf, sock, or hat. Once the clothing is made, they’re sold at their store or online.
WBBJ
Empire 8 to offer $3 admission for National Cinema Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — Empire 8 Theatre in Jackson is participating in a special offer for moviegoers on National Cinema Day. On Saturday, September 3, admission for all movies at all showtimes will be just $3. Empire 8 joins participating theaters across the country to honor National Cinema Day and...
radionwtn.com
Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year
Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
WBBJ
Surprise retirement party held for Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of well wishers attended a local mayor’s official send off. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris celebrated 15 years of local service with a retirement reception. Friends, family, and colleagues came together at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in north Jackson to honor a...
brownsvilleradio.com
School board suspends Director of Schools pending investigation
The Haywood County School Board has suspended Director of Schools Joey Hassell without pay. The action came during a closed-door meeting Monday. The board met with its attorney during the 1pm gathering that was closed to the media and outsiders. The board is represented by Jackson, Tennessee attorney Jennifer Craig....
WBBJ
Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
