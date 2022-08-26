Read full article on original website
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
ksl.com
Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help
PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
Live Design
Mormon Tabernacle Installs Two Solid State Logic Live L550 Consoles For Use With The Tabernacle Choir
Salt Lake City, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has installed two Solid State Logic Live L550 Plus live sound production mixing consoles at the historic Mormon Tabernacle in Salt Lake City. The two new desks, situated at front-of-house and the monitor mix position, perform sound reinforcement duties for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as well as a host of other events held at the venerable venue, which has a seating capacity of about 3,500.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
ksl.com
Work Activity Center gives Utah adults with disabilities a chance for creativity
WEST VALLEY CITY — In order to get good at something, you have to practice. "I started when I was a little girl," Katelyn Pugmire said as she was putting the finishing touches on a horse painting. "I start with one line." The artwork Pugmire has painted through the...
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: August 29
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted new online content to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and have disabilities on its digital platforms. The Salt Lake City-based faith has updated its disabilities page at churchofjesuschrist.org. The content has also been posted...
saltlakemagazine.com
Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
An inside look at the ‘jack and bore’ process of the Salt Lake Temple renovation and other August updates
How do you suspend a 187-million-pound historic temple while excavating 20 feet below its nearly 170-year-old foundation?. The answer: use reinforced steel tubes in a process called “jack and bore.”. Jack and bore crews are spending more than eight hours a day inside the steel tubes digging by hand...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
ksl.com
President Nelson makes surprise appearance at church's Ephraim temple groundbreaking
EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — President Russell M. Nelson made a surprise visit to Ephraim Saturday to break ground for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first Latter-day Saints entered the Sanpete Valley in 1849, and the church president said his family helped...
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 11 drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. 11...
kjzz.com
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
kjzz.com
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
Woman struck by arrow walking in West Valley City parking lot
A woman walking in a West Valley City Walmart parking lot was surprisingly struck by an arrow on Saturday.
