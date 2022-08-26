ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help

PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
Mormon Tabernacle Installs Two Solid State Logic Live L550 Consoles For Use With The Tabernacle Choir

Salt Lake City, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has installed two Solid State Logic Live L550 Plus live sound production mixing consoles at the historic Mormon Tabernacle in Salt Lake City. The two new desks, situated at front-of-house and the monitor mix position, perform sound reinforcement duties for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as well as a host of other events held at the venerable venue, which has a seating capacity of about 3,500.
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel

This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: August 29

SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted new online content to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and have disabilities on its digital platforms. The Salt Lake City-based faith has updated its disabilities page at churchofjesuschrist.org. The content has also been posted...
Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC

This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
