The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Meet the Mayor: Carter County Mayor, Patty Woodby
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the latest installment of Meet the Mayor, News Channel 11 was joined on the First at 4 by Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby. Woodby was elected to her first full term as county mayor in August. She was appointed by county commissioners in 2020 to fill the remainder of […]
Bitcoin mine protesters show up at county commission meeting
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of protesters showed up at the Washington County Commission meeting on Monday evening to oppose the potential relocation of a Bitcoin mine to the county industrial park. Some residents do not want to see the mine move into the Washington County Industrial Park due to noise issues the mine […]
Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel mayor's decision prompts BMA to mull chain-of-command issues
MOUNT CARMEL — Who has the authority to make decisions for the town when the city manager is unavailable?. That was one of the topics addressed at Thursday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after board members discussed a resolution about the early dismissal of employees, which led to questions about the chain of command.
elizabethton.com
Deal on volunteering: ‘There’s a lot of need in the community’
Danny Deal has worked for more than 36 years in production planning at Snap-on Tools. Most recently, he was newly elected as the commissioner for the Fourth District. He’ll be sworn in Aug. 31 and begin his duties Sept. 1. But Danny Deal is much more than all that:...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport promotes benefits of Bays Mountain membership
Kingsport city officials reminded the public Monday about the benefits of becoming a member of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. “When you become a member, you’ll not only enjoy the park and all it has to offer, you will also help the park continue a tradition of preservation, exhibition and educational programs that reach thousands of school children annually,” a press release stated.
vaco.org
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
wcyb.com
Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
The Tomahawk
New Warden appointed at Northeast Correctional Complex
A new warden has been named at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) in Mountain City. Brian Eller has been appointed to serve in the facility’s highest position, effective August 16. Eller succeeds former Warden Bert Boyd, who was promoted to Middle Region Correctional Administrator in July. “Brian’s tremendous commitment...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit
As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
‘The Generalist’ opens in iconic JC downtown spot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since about a year ago, co-owners Lora and Brad Eshbach have worked for the day when they could finally see smiling customers in the general store they’ve always dreamed about. On Saturday, “The Generalist” opened its doors. “My husband and I have been thinking about this a long time with […]
East Tennessean
Scenic fall excursion presented by Carter Railroad Museum
The George L. Carter Museum is promoting a fall excursion through the Great Smoky Mountains. Fred Alsop, museum director, summarized where the trip will be and what locations will be seen. “We currently have two charter buses. The buses will be going to Bryson City, North Carolina, first to go...
Augusta Free Press
FEMA, for some reason, doesn’t want to help people who lose everything in floods
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. We talked this week with a Buchanan County resident who doesn’t qualify for flood insurance because she doesn’t live in a flood zone, and likely won’t be able to get federal assistance to repair damage to her home from a July flood.
VA shares more details regarding surgery delays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% surgical capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the […]
bjournal.com
Ballad Health announces leadership changes
On Thursday morning, Ballad Health announced several leadership changes within the organization. All of the appointments came from within the organization at the end of an extensive search. Rebecca Beck has been named CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Beck replaces Lindy White, who left...
VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people
RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain. Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area. Officials...
wjhl.com
Hormone Therapy at ProCompounding Pharmacy
(WJHL) Jessica Patrone of ProCompounding Pharmacy in Johnson City tells us about compound hormones, how they work and who they can help. For more information visit Procompounding Pharmacy online or call (423) 975-0597.
