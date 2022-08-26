ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lou P
5d ago

Set your DVR take a nap and watch the last 3 laps…… Then shut off the TV before the interview Bubba Wallace…… Boring cars, boring pit stops, Just give everyone a trophy…,, No more skill just luck

Jamie Smith Taylor
5d ago

NASCAR lost so many fans because of how pussified drivers have become. And the amount of crew chiefs trying to cheat is gett out of hand. Dale Earnhart is rolling in his grave by all the little cry babies!

sam
5d ago

Why in hell start a long race like Daytona at 7 . And wonder why ya have no fans . People don’t wanna be up til midnight watching

FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announce driver change for Darlington

Denny Hamlin was supposed to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, but he will not do so. Denny Hamlin has competed in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway for Joe Gibbs Racing during each of the last seven seasons, so it was no surprise when the team announced earlier this week that he would be behind the wheel of the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in Saturday’s race at the “Lady in Black”.
DARLINGTON, SC
Racing News

Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace will not drive the #23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace will not compete behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #23 Toyota during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series postseason. 23XI Racing have decided to move Bubba Wallace, the full-time driver of the #23 Toyota, to the #45 Toyota for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kurt Busch, the...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: New driver named for 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota

Ty Gibbs will no longer be behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series postseason. Since Kurt Busch was sidelined with concussion-like symptoms following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway back in July, Ty Gibbs has filled in for him behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota in six consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Possible Kevin Harvick replacement emerging for 2024?

Kevin Harvick hinted at retiring from NASCAR last year, and his contract is set to run out in 2023. Could his replacement be a familiar face?. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is still thriving in his NASCAR Cup Series career, recently picking up back-to-back wins at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Darlington Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Darlington, South Carolina. The famed 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Darlington qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
DARLINGTON, SC
NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gearing up to race at North Wilkesboro

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the thousands of excited fans who gathered at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina Aug. 2 as one of stock car racing’s oldest tracks returned to life. Like so many others, Earnhardt had to see it to believe it. Mostly...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
NBC Sports

NASCAR penalizes Jeremy Clements for Daytona infraction

Jeremy Clements is no longer in the Xfinity Series playoffs because of a penalty found after his victory last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR cited Clements’ team for an intake manifold violation found after post-race inspection was completed. The violation was found at the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. Clements’ victory will not count toward playoff eligibility.
CONCORD, NC
CBS Sports

Southern 500: How to watch, stream, preview picks, for the NASCAR playoff opener at Darlington

Long ago, as stock car racing first organized under the NASCAR banner and began laying its foundation in the Southeast, Harold Brasington dreamed of having a race just as grand and as much of a draw as the Indianapolis 500 right in his native South Carolina. And from a cotton and peanut field, Brasington's vision was realized on Labor Day Weekend 1950, with the very first running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway -- the very first 500-mile race for stock cars on the largest and fastest track that could possibly be conceived for the still-fledgling discipline.
DARLINGTON, SC
racer.com

Clements appealing Daytona Xfinity penalty

Jeremy Clements Racing is appealing the L2-level penalty dished out by NASCAR on Tuesday that stripped the team’s playoff eligibility attached to his Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway. Jeremy Clements posted a statement on Twitter announcing his team’s appeal while also saying the intake manifold violation was...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: Daytona International Speedway (August 2022)

Daytona International Speedway tv viewership; Numbers from every race so far. This weekend, Daytona International Speedway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The race was the regular-season finale for the Cup Series. However, the race was moved from Saturday night to Sunday morning due to weather. View 2022...
WWE
The Associated Press

NASCAR playoffs: Cup Series drivers at a glance

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs open this weekend at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. A look at the 16 drivers who reached the postseason, from the top seed to No. 16:. NOTEWORTHY: NASCAR’s most popular driver and the 2020 Cup champion leads the Cup Series this year with four victories and is the regular season champion. He’s the top seed in the playoffs and opens the first round with a 15-point advantage.
MOTORSPORTS

