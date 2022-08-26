Read full article on original website
Lou P
5d ago
Set your DVR take a nap and watch the last 3 laps…… Then shut off the TV before the interview Bubba Wallace…… Boring cars, boring pit stops, Just give everyone a trophy…,, No more skill just luck
Jamie Smith Taylor
5d ago
NASCAR lost so many fans because of how pussified drivers have become. And the amount of crew chiefs trying to cheat is gett out of hand. Dale Earnhart is rolling in his grave by all the little cry babies!
sam
5d ago
Why in hell start a long race like Daytona at 7 . And wonder why ya have no fans . People don’t wanna be up til midnight watching
