Long ago, as stock car racing first organized under the NASCAR banner and began laying its foundation in the Southeast, Harold Brasington dreamed of having a race just as grand and as much of a draw as the Indianapolis 500 right in his native South Carolina. And from a cotton and peanut field, Brasington's vision was realized on Labor Day Weekend 1950, with the very first running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway -- the very first 500-mile race for stock cars on the largest and fastest track that could possibly be conceived for the still-fledgling discipline.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO