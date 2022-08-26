Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
One of state's top rivalries set for Friday in Greeneville
It has moved into the No. 2 spot among the state’s premier matchups. It’s not Maryville versus Alcoa from a tradition standpoint, as those teams have bagged an untouchable 37 state championships. But Elizabethton and Greeneville’s rivalry has passed all other teams in Tennessee.
Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
Elizabethton-Greeneville game up for Titans Game of the Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night’s slate of high school football games will feature a big matchup between powerhouses Greeneville and Elizabethton, a game that is up for Tennessee Titans Game of the Week. Each week, top matchups from across the state are featured in a poll for Titans Game of the Week. If the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers suffer blowout loss to Anderson County
JOHNSON CITY — Like last year, things went sideways early for Science Hill against Anderson County. This time, the hole was too deep to overcome.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin has message for Tennessee football before season starts
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to start every day with the Tennessee Vols on his mind. The former Vols head coach was up early on Monday and one of the first things he did — at 4:08 AM CT — was send a good luck tweet to Tennessee football.
‘The Generalist’ opens in iconic JC downtown spot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since about a year ago, co-owners Lora and Brad Eshbach have worked for the day when they could finally see smiling customers in the general store they’ve always dreamed about. On Saturday, “The Generalist” opened its doors. “My husband and I have been thinking about this a long time with […]
Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Gather JC Depot opens in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new business offering entertainment and food is now open in downtown Johnson City. Gather JC Depot, located outside the new Burg’r & Barrel restaurant in the historic train depot, offers a new place to enjoy downtown. The outdoor space offers a beer garden and outdoor bar and food as […]
Fundraiser to be held for David Crockett Birthplace State Park
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drum circle fundraiser for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park (DCBSP) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. Lorelei Goff, founder of Rhythm Element, will be facilitating a drum circle at the park amphitheater. All ticket sales and donations will go towards programs and projects in the […]
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
elizabethton.com
Motorcycle careens off roadway, killing rider and man mowing a lawn
A man mowing his yard was one of two people killed when a motorcycle crashed into a car and careened off the roadway Thursday afternoon. The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 91 at Price Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Ledford of Elizabethton was killed...
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
East Tennessean
Scenic fall excursion presented by Carter Railroad Museum
The George L. Carter Museum is promoting a fall excursion through the Great Smoky Mountains. Fred Alsop, museum director, summarized where the trip will be and what locations will be seen. “We currently have two charter buses. The buses will be going to Bryson City, North Carolina, first to go...
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
vaco.org
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
993thex.com
Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business
Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
wjhl.com
Hormone Therapy at ProCompounding Pharmacy
(WJHL) Jessica Patrone of ProCompounding Pharmacy in Johnson City tells us about compound hormones, how they work and who they can help. For more information visit Procompounding Pharmacy online or call (423) 975-0597.
Johnson City police looking for suspect in Sunday morning shooting
Johnson City police are looking to identify a suspect in a downtown shooting investigation.
