Johnson County, TN

Johnson City Press

One of state's top rivalries set for Friday in Greeneville

It has moved into the No. 2 spot among the state’s premier matchups. It’s not Maryville versus Alcoa from a tradition standpoint, as those teams have bagged an untouchable 37 state championships. But Elizabethton and Greeneville’s rivalry has passed all other teams in Tennessee.
WJHL

Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton-Greeneville game up for Titans Game of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night’s slate of high school football games will feature a big matchup between powerhouses Greeneville and Elizabethton, a game that is up for Tennessee Titans Game of the Week. Each week, top matchups from across the state are featured in a poll for Titans Game of the Week. If the […]
Johnson County, TN
Johnson County, TN
WJHL

‘The Generalist’ opens in iconic JC downtown spot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since about a year ago, co-owners Lora and Brad Eshbach have worked for the day when they could finally see smiling customers in the general store they’ve always dreamed about. On Saturday, “The Generalist” opened its doors. “My husband and I have been thinking about this a long time with […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery

A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Gather JC Depot opens in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new business offering entertainment and food is now open in downtown Johnson City. Gather JC Depot, located outside the new Burg’r & Barrel restaurant in the historic train depot, offers a new place to enjoy downtown. The outdoor space offers a beer garden and outdoor bar and food as […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fundraiser to be held for David Crockett Birthplace State Park

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drum circle fundraiser for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park (DCBSP) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. Lorelei Goff, founder of Rhythm Element, will be facilitating a drum circle at the park amphitheater. All ticket sales and donations will go towards programs and projects in the […]
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Motorcycle careens off roadway, killing rider and man mowing a lawn

A man mowing his yard was one of two people killed when a motorcycle crashed into a car and careened off the roadway Thursday afternoon. The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 91 at Price Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Ledford of Elizabethton was killed...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
East Tennessean

Scenic fall excursion presented by Carter Railroad Museum

The George L. Carter Museum is promoting a fall excursion through the Great Smoky Mountains. Fred Alsop, museum director, summarized where the trip will be and what locations will be seen. “We currently have two charter buses. The buses will be going to Bryson City, North Carolina, first to go...
BRYSON CITY, NC
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
vaco.org

Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse

The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business

Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

JOHNSON CITY, TN

