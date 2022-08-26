Pagani has been teasing and leading us on for years about the successor to the Huayra and many of its specifications and details. They have a history of doing this, as we all had the same feeling about 10-12 years ago when we were awaiting the debut of the Huayra to replace the Zonda. Rumors of the Huayra’s replacement, as of right now known as the C10, have been swirling around the internet for over a year now, and Pagani has finally given us the last teaser for their upcoming hypercar.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO