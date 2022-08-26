Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Here’s Proof that Honda Needs to Build an Accord Type R
Honda just launched the official details on the new generation Civic Type R, but why not think what other models could get the same Type R treatment? For example, in 2023, Honda is supposed to launch a new generation Accord, and what if, the new model is offered in Type R form? The guys over Youtube channel AutoYa imagined how a possible Accord Type R could look. In all honesty, the result makes us want to see the car on the road!
Top Speed
Conaught Villiers X20 Supercar Has An Engine More Absurd Than Bugatti’s W-16
What certain car manufacturers are doing can be considered downright insane. In our time, such manufacturers can be considered Bugatti and Koenigsegg, which are some of the leading players when it comes to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. The Bugatti Chiron’s, quad-turbo W-16 is scheduled to be retired in favor of a hybrid setup, but there is one car that could, potentially, outmatch the Bugatti W-16 in terms of absurdity. It comes from a little-known manufacturer called Connaught, and the engine in question is to be used in the Villers X20 Supercar.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
This 1914 Ford Model T Is the World’s Oldest RV, and It’s for Sale
BonhamsEver seen an RV that predates World War I?
This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
Top Speed
Ariel’s First Enclosed Sports Car Looks Like A Jet-Powered Batmobile
It isn’t every day that a company does something unique and uncommon in the automotive industry. Often, manufacturers only change slight parts, such as new engine upgrades, different exhaust, and so on, which are common changes that manufacturers make. Obviously, when a new model is developed there are changes to be expected. For example, if a company develops a coupe version of a convertible it is considered to be a major change. However, when a company does something to completely change its lineup’s design language, there is a much larger change for the company in place.
Top Speed
Skoda’s New Vision 7S Concept Hails From the Future with Style
To say the future is all-electric is redundant. Everybody knows it and almost everybody has accepted it. Now, automakers are focusing all their efforts to gain supremacy on this all-electric market. Skoda, like many others, has big plans for the future: by 2030 it hopes that at least 70% of all its European sales will be all-electric. The company invested billions in this strategy and plans to unveil three new all-electric cars by 2026. There will be a small car, a compact SUV, and a seven-seater for families. The latter was previewed today by the new Vision 7S concept.
Absurd 2,500-HP GMC Sierra Sleeper Truck Hides a 10.3L V8 and Twin Turbos
Nelson Racing EnginesCome for the unsuspecting race truck, stay for the crazy dyno clip with glowing pipes.
motor1.com
Ferrari F12 makes 209 mph on the Autobahn look easy
It's safe to say that the Ferrari F12, or officially the F12berlinetta, broke the industry when it was introduced in 2012. With a naturally aspirated V12 engine under its bonnet, the nameplate won Top Gear's "The Supercar of the Year 2012" award. The 6.3-litre F140 FC 12-banger won awards as well, namely the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in the Best Performance category and Best Engine above 4.0 litres.
Top Speed
Everything We Know About The 2023 Maserati GranTurismo
Despite still being capable of great pace, Maserati’s GranTurismo is painfully outdated and in need of a successor. With the 2023 model being spied more than once, we know the new Italian sports car is coming sometime in 2022. However, the car did not make its official debut at the Monterey Car Week, as anticipated, which is likely an attempt to build hype around the new model. With that said, a new Maserati GranTurismo was something the brand desperately needed, and here’s everything we know about it so far.
The Bugatti Mistral Has A Jurassic Park-Like Easter Egg In Its Shifter
The Bugatti Mistral is many things but subtle is not one of them. This $5 million hypercar drew massive crowds at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, this past weekend in Monterey, CA, as the third in Bugatti's run of few-offs alongside the Divo and Bolide. Unlike its two predecessors, though, the Mistral is the first Chiron-based build without a roof (duh).
Using Brick and Mortar to Fix a Car Fender Works Better Than You’d Think
Screencap via Mechanic Jack's team on YouTubeIf anyone ever claims their hooptie is built like a brick house, just send them this video.
Top Speed
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Inspired By The Lamborghini Huracan STO Incoming!
Ducati has teased its first motorcycle for 2023. Though a subtle teaser, it points towards another Ducati-Lamborghini tie-up after the sizzling Diavel 1260 Lamborghini last year. This time, however, the Panigale-maker is upping the game with a special edition Streetfighter V4 inspired by none other than the Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata).
Top Speed
The Pagani C10’s New Design Revealed in a Sweet Teaser
Pagani has been teasing and leading us on for years about the successor to the Huayra and many of its specifications and details. They have a history of doing this, as we all had the same feeling about 10-12 years ago when we were awaiting the debut of the Huayra to replace the Zonda. Rumors of the Huayra’s replacement, as of right now known as the C10, have been swirling around the internet for over a year now, and Pagani has finally given us the last teaser for their upcoming hypercar.
Skyfly New Personal eVTOL Fits in Your Driveway and Flies at 100 MPH
Skyfly wants to make personal air travel as easy as driving a car. The London-based startup recently unveiled its first customer eVTOL, the Axe. The company is so confident in the two-seat aircraft that it is already taking pre-orders, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024. The eVTOL, which is technically called the Axe by Skyfly, has one of the more streamlined designs we’ve seen. It has two fixed wings, which reduces weight and complexity. The wings measure 16.4 feet across and have a five-foot-diameter propeller at each end. The minimalist cabin has two seats, positioned side by side, as opposed to...
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Top Speed
Roland Sands Transformed this Ducati Desmosedici RR into an Epic Streetfighter
Back in 2007, Ducati introduced the one-of-its-kind Desmosedici RR. The motorcycle was essentially a MotoGP racer plonked with road-legal bits to give 1,500 lucky customers a taste of Ducati’s race bike. Thanks to its limited production and the $70,000 price tag, the Desmosedici is a popular collectible, and finding one is quite hard today.
Top Speed
Civic Type R Performance Specs Leaked, And Honda Could’ve Done Better
We have been patient while waiting for more news to come from Honda about the new Civic Type R. Yet, the brand has been quiet about the soon-to-be fastest Civic ever. Yet, some details have leaked that answered a lingering question: horsepower figures. According to the CivicXi forums, a new brochure from Honda gives us exact power figures and specs on the new Type R.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Top Speed Test Is A Real Eye Opener
Harley-Davidson took the ADV market by storm when it debuted its first-ever adventure bike, the Pan America 1250. It was an instant hit throughout the world, and we too fell in love with it when we rode it. A lot of the credit for this goes to the bike’s Revolution Max 1250T engine which is also the reason the Pan America is the most powerful Harley at the moment.
