Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
mprnews.org
Minnesota crops holding up pretty good heading into fall season
I have a ton of respect for Minnesota farmers. Putting your living on the line at the whims of our Minnesota weather and climate takes guts and planning. And a little weather luck. This year started cold and wet. Then summer hit hard, with hotter than average temperatures and rainfall...
mprnews.org
Avian flu resurfaces in a Meeker County turkey flock
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has confirmed a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Meeker County in west-central Minnesota, the first detected in the state since May. Health officials say a commercial turkey flock saw bird deaths rise last weekend. Testing confirmed the presence of avian influenza....
mprnews.org
More water in Mississippi leading to loss of floodplain forests
The trees on Goose Island, near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, are used to floods. Almost every spring, Mississippi River floodwaters cover the bottomland forest, then recede later in the summer. Silver maples and rare swamp white oak trees thrive, along with willow, cottonwood and ash. But when Andy Meier looks up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
Legislative audit criticizes Minnesota agency over COVID homelessness grant oversight
An audit of the state office that provides housing support for people who are homeless found that it did not properly make sure grant money was legally distributed and tracked. The performance audit by the Office of the Legislative Auditor found several issues with the Department of Human Services’ internal...
mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: Where do the 4-H kids sleep?
Most people associate 4-H kids at the Minnesota State Fair with animals. It’s true — for many of the kids in 4-H, exhibiting an animal at the fair is a reward for months, even years, of hard work. When you go to the fair, you see these hard-working farm kids prodding pigs, shearing sheep and cozying up with cows — all in hopes of impressing judges and earning a ribbon.
mprnews.org
'It's not going to be like the movies:' New Twin Cities high school freshmen share hopes and fears
School starts next week for many young Minnesotans, and with it, a new class of ninth graders will enter high school. MPR News spoke with five members of the class of 2026 — from five different metro-area high schools — about their hopes, fears and dreams for the future as the semester begins.
mprnews.org
When Gorbachev came to Minnesota
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, and his wife Raisa, spent June 3, 1990 in Minnesota. The visit followed a summit with President George H. W. Bush in Washington, D.C. The invitation from Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich was described as a way to promote Minnesota farming, agribusiness and high tech companies. Minnesotans flocked to see the Soviet leader at a time when the relations between the two countries had changed dramatically.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mprnews.org
In Focus: How to make outdoor recreation welcoming for all
Minnesota is a state blessed with abundant outdoor spaces. Pristine lakes, rocky shores, towering pines, dancing prairies, there is a never-ending, always-changing kaleidoscope of nature that beckons us to explore. But not everyone feels welcome. Historically, outdoor recreation has been a white, wealthy, able-bodied and male-dominated realm. Here in Minnesota,...
mprnews.org
The tight competition for this year's State Fair top baker award
The best bakers of Minnesota submitted their breads, cakes, cookies and pies and this year there was a tie for Supreme Baker — or so they thought. Chad O'Leary and Kimberly Maize both were named the Supreme Bakers for this year. But then in a twist, competition organizers realized they made a mistake. Cathy Wurzer spoke with runner-up Chad O’Leary.
mprnews.org
How to manage the MN State Fair if you are sensitive to over-stimulation
The State Fair is a tremendous spectacle — live music, midway rides, jostling crowds, parades, carnival lights and the powerful aroma of greasy food and livestock barns. It’s a lot to take in. For people with autism or who are especially sensitive to a lot of noise and...
mprnews.org
'A reflection of what it means to be Minnesotan' at the State Fair's Fine Arts building
Each year, the Minnesota State Fair hosts several competitions, ranging from food to different forms of art. At the Fine Arts building, some artists create work as visitors look on. Irene Wesee, of Lakeville, photographed Kathleen Murphy, an impromptu model Wesee has dressed in a flowing blue dress. She also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: It's the end of summer, here's what's happening outside
Monarda Thrasher loved Mixed Precipitation’s traveling production of “The Magic Flute” when they saw it earlier this month in Grand Marais, and they highly recommend this fun, modern take on Mozart’s opera. Mixed Precipitation calls its traveling series “The Pickup Truck Opera” because the truck and...
Comments / 0