Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha police burglary arrest

An update on the ongoing fight over legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska. Gretna's woman life changed after amoeba attacked eye. Recently we were all startled by the news of a brain-eating amoeba that killed a young boy. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Spotty storm chances and more...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sharing their loss to drug overdose

Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. Gretna's woman life changed after amoeba attacked eye. Updated: 17 hours ago. Recently we were all startled by the news of a brain-eating amoeba that...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide

The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by calling 475-3600. Lincoln ready for gameday visitors. Updated: 8 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old safely located

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say the missing 13-year-old has been safely located. Police had sent out information earlier in the evening Wednesday about the teen’s disappearance. LPD posted that she was found sometime after 9:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools

OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; 'He was important to us'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify officers at fatal shooting during process server escort

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Thursday released the names of the officers involved in a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment that left a man dead. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a unit at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza, when the situation became deadly.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lost tire hits semi and car, leaves two injured

GRETNA, Neb. -- Authorities in Sarpy County responded to a personal injury crash Wednesday. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said around 12:11 p.m., they and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80, near the Gretna Exit. The Sheriff's Office said it was discovered a...
GRETNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove

PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
KETV.com

3-vehicle crash causes delays in North Omaha Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A three-vehicle crash was reported Tuesday morning near 78th Street and Military Avenue. The KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam network captured video of multiple cruisers at the scene around 6:30 a.m. One vehicle had front-end damage, another had rear-end damage. Omaha police diverted traffic while they worked...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gretna woman

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha-metro was startled by news of a brain-eating amoeba that killed a young boy. The same type of microorganism has struck again in the area, but targeted a different organ. Though it wasn’t deadly for the Gretna woman, it did forever change her life.
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Archdiocese of Omaha delays gender identity policy

There's a break in the case for those behind the burglary at a gun store in Omaha. A medical helicopter landed at a rest stop along I-80 Wednesday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Outdoor experience...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska's Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD responds to early morning shooting that left one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Omaha that happened early Tuesday morning. The Omaha Police homicide investigators are looking into a shooting that led to the death of 19-year-old Alon Reed, Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Curtis Avenue. OPD said officers responded to...
OMAHA, NE

