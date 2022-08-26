Read full article on original website
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback
The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
GBP/USD Regains 1.1800 on Softer DXY Before US Data, Jackson Hole
The GBP/USD currency pair consolidated weekly losses of around 1.1817 in Thursday’s Asian session amid a US dollar pullback. The cable pair’s recent gains may link to hopes that the next UK government will be better. Britain’s next prime minister must adopt radical ideas like discounted power tariffs,...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 25, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index hanging near the high and waiting for further reactions. The Fed Jerome Powell will give a speech in Jackson Hole. We might see some movement with volatility. Under the current situation, traders might want to stay sideline and wait for a bearish correction to enter long positions in the U.S dollar.
EUR/CHF Bounces Off the 100-Hour MA to Retest Weekly Highs
The EUR//CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 0.9646. The currency pair has now rallied to retest the current weekly highs after pulling back on Thursday. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart....
CAD/JPY Slides Toward 105.00 Amid Upbeat Japan Retail Trade Data
The Canadian dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate is gradually decreasing due to improved data for Japan’s retail trade and industrial production. In a larger sense, the asset has continued to be supported by bulls because Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has turned into an outstanding performance. It...
USD/CAD Completes Channel Breakout to Trade at 1.3025
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair now appears to have advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains below this week’s highs of about 1.3060 despite...
USD/CAD Surges Above 1.3100 As Markets Tank Amid Strong Jobs Data
The US dollar soared against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday as investors sought refuge from tumbling financial markets. Despite strong jobs data, stocks were sliding amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the number of job...
EUR/USD Reclaims Parity After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade above 1.000. However, the currency pair failed to retest the current weekly highs of about 1.0035 after the rebound. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s...
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold Slight Intraday Gains, Stands at 1.1670 Level
During Wednesday’s Asian trading session, the GBP/USD currency pair recorded losses from the past week settle around the lows for March 2020. Before ADP Employment Change, the cable pair reacts to better UK data and a drop in the dollar. At 1.1647, the GBP/USD pair hit its worst level...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback
NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
As EUR/USD Opens September Lower, Investors Brace for US PMI, NFP
After a three-day absence, the EUR/USD currency pair bears return Thursday as the quote renews its intraday low near 1.0030. The primary currency pair retreats inside a symmetrical triangle amid downbeat oscillators. The pair’s inaction may be due to anxiety ahead of critical data/events, while daily gains may be due...
GBP/JPY Reluctant to Continue the Recent Two-Day Decline
The GBP/JPY pair maintains its current price of 161.50 throughout Thursday’s Asian session, breaking a two-day pattern of declining prices. The market’s uneasiness in the face of conflicting catalysts and a light schedule before the critical data may cause the cross-currency pair’s most recent movements. According to...
NZD/USD Bulls Return as Market Focuses on US Data, RBNZ
The NZD/USD currency pair’s daily chart is rather interesting. Prices have tried to break up, but the strength of the US dollar has stopped this from happening. Mixed data from the US and worries about the market before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole retreat keep pair bears on edge. July US Durable Goods Orders dropped to 0.0%, lower than the 0.6% expected and 2.2% seen in June. Orders for non-defence capital goods (excluding aircraft) went up from 0.9% to 0.4%. In July, pending home sales were -1.0% MoM, less than the -4.0% expected and the -8.9% in June (which was changed from -8.6%). The annual drop in pending home sales was 19.9%, down from 20%.
AUD/USD Suffers as DXY Becomes Unstable Before US NFP.
There is a lot of pressure on the AUD/USD currency pair around the 0.6900 level during the Asian trading session. Given the first volatility in the US dollar index (DXY), the asset exhibits erratic behaviour close to the critical level of 0.6900. After a sharp upward climb from Monday’s low near 0.6840, the support displays sideways movement in a 0.6883-0.6926 range.
