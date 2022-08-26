Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok
If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY
You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
evgrieve.com
The Green Bench is stolen from the TF in Tompkins Square Park; 'this shit is an act of WAR'
Tensions are mounting in a cross-border conflict following the brazen theft of the green bench (aka AVE bench) from the TF in Tompkins Square Park last week. The bench was last seen Wednesday night... as the @tf_report account reported... "Some reports have said the green bench was stolen from Tompkins...
cohaitungchi.com
80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December
It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. 59. Binge SATC’s reboot ‘And Just Like That…”. It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. There’s simply no better place than NYC to get in the spirit of the season and as 2021 comes to a close, New York City is bustling with activities.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
newyorksocialdiary.com
Midtown is having its moment
As the sun sets on summer and the crowds stream into New York, many new boutiques, stores, restaurants and even hotels are opening. Yes, hotels. The Four Seasons may still be closed for major renovations with some never to open again (Hôtel Plaza Athénée … sigh), but the brand new Aman hotel and residences has opened in the Crown Building on 57th Street. Reputed to be the most expensive hotel in the city, we will see if the condos fetch record prices. Aman is offering 100 New Yorkers a chance to join its uber-luxury health spa for a $100,000 initiation fee, and a mere $15,000 a year in dues. Welcome to the post-pandemic neighborhood!
uppereastsite.com
Another Popular UES Asian Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department
The New York City Health Department has closed another Upper East Side restaurant following its first inspection in more than two-and-a-half years. An inspector says they uncovered a number of violations, many of them critical, at a popular Asian-fusion spot— though a note in the restaurant’s window tries to blame the closure on a different reason altogether.
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
fox5ny.com
Woman fights off moped-riding robbers on Upper East Side
NEW YORK - A woman fought off a pair of moped-riding robbers on the Upper East Side on Saturday in Manhattan. According to police, two 28-year-old women were walking along East 89th Street at around 12:15 p.m., near the Guggenheim Museum when they were approached by two suspects riding a moped on the sidewalk.
Wendy's employee in custody for allegedly stabbing 44-year-old co-worker in Brooklyn
Police have made an arrest after they say a 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy's in Brooklyn.
Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job
The entire bin of meat products that was set to be distributed to retailers was thrown out.
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Body found in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park: NYPD
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead. […]
Jewish community 'terrified' after rash of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell made a special trip to Brooklyn Monday night to reassure members of the Jewish community that they're safe amid a rash of anti-Semitic attacks in the area.
NBC New York
Woman Fights Off 2 Thieves Trying to Swipe Jewelry in NYC Moped Drive-By
A pair of brazen moped-riding thieves rode up on two women walking down a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday in an unsuccessful attempt to swipe some jewelry. Police said two 28 year olds were strolling down East 89th Street, around the corner from the Guggenheim Museum, when they were approached by the sticky-fingered bandits.
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
Curbed
I Went to Trash School
The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
fox5ny.com
Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall
NEW YORK - A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall. The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday. Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20,...
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
