New York City, NY

Washington Examiner

NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border

The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
Curbed

I Went to Trash School

The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
PIX11

New Yorkers advocate for change on March on Washington anniversary

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Sunday, the 59th anniversary of one of the largest political rallies for human rights in U.S. history, there was a smaller march on Gracie Mansion to advocate for change. Advocates and family members who lost loved ones to what they described as police brutality marched to Gracie Mansion […]
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent

It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
theodysseyonline.com

A Letter To New York City's Catcallers

Who the hell do you think you are? Please explain to the female population why you feel the need to whistle, hiss, gesture, or mumble at girls young enough to be your daughter. Please explain why you think a woman should feel flattered by your creepy, lust-filled stare. Please explain why you think any woman would be lucky to have you. And please, please, just stop.
uppereastsite.com

Another Popular UES Asian Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department

The New York City Health Department has closed another Upper East Side restaurant following its first inspection in more than two-and-a-half years. An inspector says they uncovered a number of violations, many of them critical, at a popular Asian-fusion spot— though a note in the restaurant’s window tries to blame the closure on a different reason altogether.
New York YIMBY

Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx

Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
CBS New York

NYPD: Man opens fire in Midtown over game of three card monte

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators said it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in at least 18 separate incidents since Friday in New York City, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Monday. The Midtown shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Talk about a sore loser. The suspect who fired shots after playing a game of three-card monte is on...
cititour.com

New York City's New Inflation Special

With the price of street hot dog (aka dirty water dog) now topping 4 dollars in Times Square; a Carne Asado Taco at Los Tacos #1 on West 43rd street at $4.95; and $8.49 for a 2-piece Chickenjoy at the newly-opened Jollibee, we decided to look for the best deal in town and found it on the corner of 7th Avenue and 40th Street.
norwoodnews.org

Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
CBS New York

Men on mopeds snatching jewelry off people in Manhattan

NEW YORK - There's been a concerning trend of muggings on mopeds, with at least three more taking place over the weekend in Inwood. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with a witness who works at a meat market on the corner of Nagle Avenue and Arden Street. He said he heard cries for help just before 5 p.m. Saturday and then saw two men on a scooter hitting and robbing a man."He started screaming, like, 'Help,' and stuff like that," the man told Duddridge. "They tried to take his chain and flee on the bike. The guys tried to jump him."Cellphone video...
