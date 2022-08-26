Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana's Landry asks to join lawsuit against federal government over red grouper limits
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit over the distribution of red grouper harvest in the Gulf of Mexico between commercial and recreational fishermen. Commercial fishermen are suing the National Marine Fisheries Service in U.S. District Court...
Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust
At least five men are facing penalties following a Mississippi River fishing bust that saw Louisiana officials seize more than 600 catfish Wednesday.
natureworldnews.com
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Moment Great White Shark Devours Porpoise off Coast of Maine Caught On Film
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an increase in the number of sharks off the coast of New England.
FOXBusiness
California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law
Despite having a Republican governor, Virginia is on track to adopt the new Californian restrictions on the sale of gas-powered vehicles. The California Air Resources Board issued the rule and held a final hearing this week requiring all new cars sold after 2035 to be electric. According to the same plan, 35% of cars sold in the state should be fossil-fuel free as soon as 2026.
Phys.org
NZ's inaction on turtle bycatch in fisheries risks reputational damage—leatherbacks now closer to extinction
Hundreds of endangered sea turtles have been caught in New Zealand's commercial fisheries since 2002, according to a recent report released by the Department of Conservation (DOC). At least 80% are leatherback turtles, most likely from their western Pacific subpopulation which is considered critically endangered. The captures occur overwhelmingly in...
Man Fined $9,000 for Poaching Striped Bass, Then Dumping Them Overboard While Fleeing Law Enforcement
A federal judge with the Environmental Protection Agency hit a striped bass fisherman with a hefty fine last month after he was caught illegally harvesting fish in protected federal waters. Judge Christine D. Coughlin explained that she imposed the $9,000 fine on William McLaughlin III because in addition to poaching a fragile resource, McLaughlin was seen throwing multiple stripers overboard as he attempted to flee law enforcement in his boat.
FOXBusiness
Nationwide SNAP, EBT outage left millions unable to make payments at retail stores, some systems restored
A nationwide outage was reported on Sunday with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, leaving more than a million people without the ability to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to make payments at retail stores. Agencies in Massachusets and South Carolina reported on Sunday that customers are unable to make...
Kansas wheat farmers might consider double-cropping
Kansas wheat farmers might consider double-cropping
Uber adds 911 texting, direct calls to security company in safety overhaul
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Uber announced an overhaul to the safety toolkit of its app on Tuesday, adding a new feature to the 4-year-old kit that will allow riders to contact a security company during a ride. The company announced the upgrades in a statement Tuesday, that will also give...
Orca Surround Small Boat as One Swims So Close Passengers Could Touch Fin
Video footage shows a pod of killer whales swimming near a boat in Canada, close enough to touch
FOXBusiness
US manufacturing jobs return as AT&T, Corning launch Arizona plant
EXCLUSIVE: The private sector is creating the first fiber-optic manufacturing facility in the western U.S. as the industry tries to keep up with record demand to expand broadband access and bring jobs back home. Corning, in partnership with AT&T, will make the announcement on Tuesday from the site of the...
Washington Examiner
Solomon Islands to ban US Navy ships from its shores
The Solomon Islands will no longer allow U.S. naval vessels access to its ports pending "updates in protocol procedures," according to the U.S. Embassy in Australia. The change in policy comes after a U.S. Coast Guard ship, the Oliver Henry, conducting an anti-illegal fishing patrol was denied a Solomon Islands port call on Aug. 23. The Pacific nation, led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, has recently fostered closer ties with China, signing a security agreement with Beijing in April, as relations with the United States have worsened.
PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care...
A 13ft, 1,400lb Great White Shark Named Bob Has Been Tracked Near Cape Cod
It's the first time the shark has been seen in almost a year after researchers fitted it with an electronic tracking device.
FOXBusiness
Musk touts oil, no repeat of 2008 housing crisis and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. EXTRAORDINARY TIMES: Electric vehicle pioneer Elon Musk called for more drilling and exploration of fossil fuel resources in the immediate future on Monday, warning that humanity could be in trouble if the transition to lower-carbon energy sources is rushed.
Sewage is being flushed into rivers 'via illegal pipes' in latest pollution scandal, probe finds
Water firms are illegally dumping sewage through more than 870 discharge pipes without permits, a probe has found. Such pipes allow untreated sewage to flow into rivers and seas during heavy rainfall. But water companies are required to have permits, so they can only release sewage under strict conditions which...
