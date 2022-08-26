ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

FOXBusiness

California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law

Despite having a Republican governor, Virginia is on track to adopt the new Californian restrictions on the sale of gas-powered vehicles. The California Air Resources Board issued the rule and held a final hearing this week requiring all new cars sold after 2035 to be electric. According to the same plan, 35% of cars sold in the state should be fossil-fuel free as soon as 2026.
Phys.org

NZ's inaction on turtle bycatch in fisheries risks reputational damage—leatherbacks now closer to extinction

Hundreds of endangered sea turtles have been caught in New Zealand's commercial fisheries since 2002, according to a recent report released by the Department of Conservation (DOC). At least 80% are leatherback turtles, most likely from their western Pacific subpopulation which is considered critically endangered. The captures occur overwhelmingly in...
Outdoor Life

Man Fined $9,000 for Poaching Striped Bass, Then Dumping Them Overboard While Fleeing Law Enforcement

A federal judge with the Environmental Protection Agency hit a striped bass fisherman with a hefty fine last month after he was caught illegally harvesting fish in protected federal waters. Judge Christine D. Coughlin explained that she imposed the $9,000 fine on William McLaughlin III because in addition to poaching a fragile resource, McLaughlin was seen throwing multiple stripers overboard as he attempted to flee law enforcement in his boat.
FOXBusiness

US manufacturing jobs return as AT&T, Corning launch Arizona plant

EXCLUSIVE: The private sector is creating the first fiber-optic manufacturing facility in the western U.S. as the industry tries to keep up with record demand to expand broadband access and bring jobs back home. Corning, in partnership with AT&T, will make the announcement on Tuesday from the site of the...
Washington Examiner

Solomon Islands to ban US Navy ships from its shores

The Solomon Islands will no longer allow U.S. naval vessels access to its ports pending "updates in protocol procedures," according to the U.S. Embassy in Australia. The change in policy comes after a U.S. Coast Guard ship, the Oliver Henry, conducting an anti-illegal fishing patrol was denied a Solomon Islands port call on Aug. 23. The Pacific nation, led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, has recently fostered closer ties with China, signing a security agreement with Beijing in April, as relations with the United States have worsened.
FOXBusiness

Musk touts oil, no repeat of 2008 housing crisis and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. EXTRAORDINARY TIMES: Electric vehicle pioneer Elon Musk called for more drilling and exploration of fossil fuel resources in the immediate future on Monday, warning that humanity could be in trouble if the transition to lower-carbon energy sources is rushed.
