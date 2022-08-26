Timeline unclear for release of body camera footage from Englewood police shooting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree IdentifiedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Lakewood, CO
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Sedalia water district gets DougCo ARPA moneyMike McKibbinSedalia, CO
State Patrol, transportation department issue Labor Day DUI warningsHeather WillardColorado State
Kyree Brown convicted of murdering couple he met on Letgo app
Kyree Brown was convicted Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft and arson for a crime that happened two years ago. Joseph and Jossline Roland were robbed and killed after responding to an online advertisement for a used car on Aug. 14, 2020.Investigators say Brown admitted to stealing the 2017 Toyota RAV4 and posting it for sale on the "Letgo" app. When the Rolands met him to buy the car, with thousands of dollars in cash, Brown allegedly pulled a gun -- and shot them as they tried to get away.According to the arrest affidavit, Brown said...
Katrelle James charged with shooting 13-year-old inside car
The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a man accused of shooting a 13-year-old last week. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened on Aug. 22.Police said the boy's mother was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, Katrelle James, walked into traffic. The driver, the boy's mother, slammed on her brakes and then continued driving once James, 22, walked past the car. According to arrest documents, as she drove away, she heard shots being fired and then her son started screaming. She stopped the car and flagged down a police office at 14th and Downing. The boy was rushed to the hospital.Police found 3 bullet holes in the car. James is facing attempted murder charges. The boy was shot in the arm and is expected to recover.
Man convicted of killing Aurora parents of five
An Aurora man was found guilty of killing the parents of five children after the couple tried to buy a car from the suspect in 2020.
Teen shooting survivor recalls fatal Sunnyside shooting
A Denver teen is sharing her story of survival with CBS Colorado after she says she was the target of a shooting in the Sunnyside neighborhood that left one man dead, and three others injured. The shooting happened in the early morning hours Sunday morning near 2700 42nd Avenue.Angelique Guerrera, 17, thought she was going to a small get-together at her friend's house Saturday night, but she says the party grew fast, from only 10 people to about 60 people, all mostly teenagers.She says at one point a boy she had never met before started making threats. "There was this guy,...
Denver police arrest 4 suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death
Police in Denver have arrested four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.Three of the suspects have been identified as Pa Reh, 20, Nu Ra Ah La, 22, and Lu Reh, 22. They are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La was...
Authorities investigate car theft, crash, barricaded person in Weld County
A person has barricaded themselves from authorities following a crash with a train in Weld County, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Long recovery ahead for 17-year-old girl shot outside Denver house party
The teen believes she was targeted based on messages her friends received, but investigators have told her otherwise. She's worried her concerns aren't being taken seriously.
Officers looking for suspect after victim shot in motel parking lot
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating and looking for the suspect involved in a shooting on Monday, that sent one man to the hospital. According to CSPD, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on August 29, in a motel parking lot in the 4200 block of North Nevada Avenue, which is […]
Denver police arrest 4 people after woman killed by stray bullet
The Denver Police Department says it arrested four people in connection to a shooting that killed a local mother and refugee in July.
Remembering the father of 8 killed in a deadly shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with the family of the man killed on Aug. 19. On the same night, Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting at the Kum & Go gas station near Hancock and Jet Wing. That’s on the southeast side of the city. Days later, the coroner’s office confirmed with 11 News the man killed here was Jeremy “JJ” Diaz.
3 arrested, fourth suspect sought in July killing of Denver community leader
Denver police have arrested three men they say opened fire on a car in the city's East Colfax neighborhood last month, killing a community leader who was unloading a vehicle nearby. Nu Ra Ah La, Lu Reh and Pa Reh were each being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and...
Affidavit: Man waited in store for hour before killing woman in Greeley
The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman in a gruesome attack last Friday in Greeley sat inside the nutrition store for about an hour before he attacked her, according to an arrest affidavit.
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigates break-in at Sugarloaf fire station
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Sugarloaf fire station. The break-in was discovered Tuesday morning at station 2.
Arrest affidavit reveals timeline of gruesome assault, murder
New information from Greeley police has revealed some gruesome details about the sexual assault and murder of Angelica 'Angie' Vega. Suspect Marcos Vallejos, 24, has been arrested and booked into Weld County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault. On Friday night, Vega's mother reported her missing after she didn't return home by 7:35 p.m. after she was scheduled to close the family business at 7 p.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Vega's mother told police that the business looked like a mess from the surveillance footage and she had also received a call from a customer that the business...
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
Investigators search for Nathan Martin's killer after shooting in west Denver
New suspect images were released by investigators Monday after a recent deadly shooting in West Denver. Investigators are searching for the suspect Denver police have identified in connection to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nathan Martin on Aug. 26. Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. in the 1100 block of N Sheridan Boulevard, where two people were found shot. Martin was among the two, and died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and become eligible for a $2,000 reward.
Denver police looking for suspect in Friday's fatal shooting
Denver police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a homicide investigation after two people were shot, one of them fatally, near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard last Friday night.
Victim claims two men burst into his Wheat Ridge home, shot him in the leg
Wheat Ridge police officers are investigating after a victim reported that two men burst into his home and shot him in the leg Monday evening.
Judge rejects plea deal for teen accused in 2021 killing of woman stopped at red light
DENVER — Over the last 18 months, Alex Cabriales said he has had a lot of bad days. This past Friday was an exception. In February of last year, Cabriales' sister, Pamela, was shot to death while stopped at a light at Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25. Prosecutors charged...
Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
