The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Thing on Uber Eats in Glendale right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
oakparktalon.org
Oak Park High School Advanced Peer Counseling hosts new student luncheon
As OPHS finished their third week of the new school year, APC welcomed new students with a pizza party in the Pavillion. APC hosts this event every year to make new students here at OPHS feel more at ease. They also greeted the foreign exchange students as this is their first time on campus as well.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
nypressnews.com
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
Ventura County Reporter
WONDA WOMAN | Ventura’s own breaking phenom Christina Prado
PICTURED: Prado says breaking is “the dance of immigrants; it’s American.” All photos courtesy of Christina Prado. “Dancing is complex simplicity in its rawest form,” said local professional breakdancer Christina “Wonda” Prado. “It’s not just a dance. It’s a lot of passion, blood, tears, injury, sweat and pain. Everyone can relate to breakdancing.”
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in …
‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in …. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The non-profit organization ‘Let’s...
thedowneypatriot.com
Sebastian Valencia's life to be celebrated at Downey Elks Lodge
DOWNEY — A gathering to celebrate the life of Sebastian Valencia, the Downey resident who died in a traffic collision last week, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 5 pm at the Downey Elks Lodge. Food and beverages will be provided. There will also be a...
Upworthy
Offering empty hotel rooms to homeless persons may become mandatory. Los Angeles voters will decide.
A heated debate has emerged in Los Angeles over a potential new solution to the city's homelessness issue. Residents of L.A. County will vote in 2024 on a bill that would require all hotels to report vacancies at 2 p.m. every day. After that, the hotels would allow homeless people to stay in those rooms, reports CNN. In Los Angeles County, there are more than 60,000 homeless people on any given night. In addition, there are over 20,000 empty hotel rooms. The union that represents the majority of the city's hotel and restaurant employees, Unite Here Local 11, had proposed the ordinance. It gained enough signatures to get this question of whether to house the homeless in hotels to be on the ballot in March 2024.
visitventuraca.com
What Can I Do in Ventura on Labor Day Weekend?
Wondering how you’ll spend this Labor Day weekend? Look no further than Ventura where the sun and ocean breeze is slated to be the star of the weekend. Ventura’s own promenade, walkable Main Street, and buzzing Ventura Harbor are hot spots to spend your Labor Day Weekend mornings, afternoons, and evenings.
beckersasc.com
High schooler with undiagnosed tumor dies after ASC shoulder arthroscopy
A 15-year-old who had just had his first day of high school died after complications arose from an arthroscopic shoulder surgery, the Ventura County Star reported Aug. 28. Carter Stone of Agoura Hills, Calif., suffered a shoulder injury during football training camp, the report said. He was scheduled for an outpatient procedure at an unnamed ASC in Westlake Village.
msn.com
'A Murder in My Hometown Has Haunted Me Since Childhood'
I was 10 years old when Olga Duncan, a young pregnant nurse, vanished from her Santa Barbara apartment one night in 1958. The discovery of her brutally-beaten body a month later in a shallow grave on a lonely road fed my worst fears and scariest nightmares. I was thunderstruck. How could something like this happen in my hometown?
This Old Neighborhood Market And Deli In Culver City Has A Gorgeous Hidden Patio
Tucked away on a residential street in L.A.’s hip Culver City neighborhood is a secret haven that has been serving up gourmet heaven since 1925. If you weren’t looking carefully, you’d easily mistake Jackson Deli and Market for a rundown cafe—as most locals would prefer. However, keen gem-seekers will know that the old handpainted sign leads to a backyard oasis and arguably the best pastrami sandwiches in Los Angeles. The main store boasts towering shelves lined with curated products and fresh produce. At the heart of it all, there’s a gleaming glass deli bar housing all the mouthwatering meats that get sliced up for your wrap or sandwich. You can choose a signature wrap or sandwich, or you could even custom-make your own from the incredible list of ingredients. Once you have your lunch of choice in hand, you can walk along the side alley with ivy-covered walls to a lush, hidden patio. You’ll find a picturesque garden with a fountain, a gazebo, a pond with fish, couches, a pizza oven (we’ll get back to this) and several tables with umbrellas.
Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error
As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
2urbangirls.com
Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out
INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
multihousingnews.com
Ventura County Community Sells for $21M
The previous owner spent $2.2 million on upgrading the property. Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $21.05 million sale of the 57-unit Addison Arms Apartments in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The seller was TruAmerica Multifamily, which bought the property back in 2018 from Fein, Jerome & Joy in a $15.5 million transaction, according to Yardi Matrix data. In 2020, the community became subject to a 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan of $10.5 million, the same source shows.
citywatchla.com
'No Kill' Has Failed. ‘Best Friends’ Leaves LA City Animal Services Shelter, Annenberg Steps In
Best Friends was described by KABC merely as a “no-kill organization that works with animal rescue groups and city shelters to provide cats and dogs with a safe space until they are adopted.”. But “no kill” has been a cruel experiment in keeping animals that are unadoptable, including known-dangerous...
Grab some popcorn: Movie tickets are $3 this Saturday
The deal is being offered at all three major Long Beach theaters for all movies, all showtimes and all formats. The post Grab some popcorn: Movie tickets are $3 this Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
davisvanguard.org
One Man’s “COVID-19 reality” at California State Prison in Lancaster, California
This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to report on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Refer to our website to view and download our raw data. On...
