Read full article on original website
Related
wknofm.org
Tennessee's New Teacher of the Year on Leadership and Making a Difference in Education
Dr. Melissa Collins is no stranger to accolades, but winning Tennessee's Teacher of the Year is also a win for second graders at John P. Freeman Optional School in Memphis who get to have her as their instructor. (She was already inducted into the National Teacher Hall of Fame.) We spoke with her via Zoom from her classroom at the end of a recent school day.
Comments / 0