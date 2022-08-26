Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted

A Grant County woman and her three children were rear ended on Wednesday around 9:30 am. An investigation showed 33 year old Sara Novinskie of Montfort and her three young children, were stopped in the middle of the west bound lane of Highway 18 at Old Highway 18. Novinskie had her left turn signal on and was waiting for traffic to clear when 72-year-old Alan Myers of Platteville didn’t stop in time and crashed into the back of Novinskie’s van. Myers was taken to Southwest Health with minor injuries and Novinskie took her children to be checked out. The Grant County Sheriff’s office cited Myers with following too closely to Novinskie’s vehicle and his vehicle is total loss.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO