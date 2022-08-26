ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted

By Kathryn Merck
 6 days ago
Second person arrested in deadly Vahlen Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near Warner Park in July. Madison police say they arrested a 22-year-old woman Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on Morraine View Drive. She faces potential charges of party to a crime of homicide and obstructing, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
Woman rear-ended with 3 children inside vehicle in Grant County

A Grant County woman and her three children were rear ended on Wednesday around 9:30 am. An investigation showed 33 year old Sara Novinskie of Montfort and her three young children, were stopped in the middle of the west bound lane of Highway 18 at Old Highway 18. Novinskie had her left turn signal on and was waiting for traffic to clear when 72-year-old Alan Myers of Platteville didn’t stop in time and crashed into the back of Novinskie’s van. Myers was taken to Southwest Health with minor injuries and Novinskie took her children to be checked out. The Grant County Sheriff’s office cited Myers with following too closely to Novinskie’s vehicle and his vehicle is total loss.
$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he’s released.
Platteville Woman Arrested On Trespassing Charge

A woman from Platteville was arrested Wednesday on a trespassing charge. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway I in New Diggings Township around 2pm Wednesday where 52 year old Susan Redfearn of Platteville was arrested for Trespassing. Redfearn was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.
Arrest Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville

Officials in Iowa County were notified of a disturbance in Dodgeville Monday around 4pm. Iowa County Deputies and the Avoca Police Department responded to the scene. As a result, 41 year old Jermee Parish of Dodgeville was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Felony Bail Jumping. Parish was taken to the Iowa County jail where he was booked and remains in custody, awaiting a bond hearing.
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
Person Hospitalized After Being Pinned Under Lawnmower

Iowa County Deputies along with the Barneveld Fire Department and EMS responded to a report of a person who was pinned under a lawn mower in the Town of Brigham Monday around 3:30pm. The Ridgeway Fire Department was also paged for mutual aid. The person’s name was not released and was taken to a hospital by EMS.
Group marches in downtown Madison for International Overdose Awareness Day

MADISON, Wis. — A group marched from James Madison Park to the Wisconsin State Capitol Wednesday night to remember those who have died from or suffered a permanent injury due to a drug overdose. The event coincided with International Overdose Awareness Day. “Everyone knows someone that’s suffering from substance...
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
Madison Magazine hosts annual Best of Madison Taste Party

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Magazine hosted its annual Best of Madison Taste Party Monday evening at the Edgewater Hotel. Attendees met with some of the winners of this year’s Best of Madison awards while enjoying live music and food and drink samples from local eateries. “We’ve got about...
Lafayette County supervisors discuss ARPA funds uses

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors recently approved the use of another $30,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for Lafayette Manor to be used for skilled nursing software and wireless access points. Some on the board questioned ways the federal dollars have been used so far. There is now discussion about having a public meeting to discuss the use of federal money allocated to the county and not funds allocated to individual communities.
Verona product listed as Badgers week 1 starting fullback

MADISON, Wis. — Former Verona standout Jackson Acker has earned a starting role for the Badgers. The redshirt freshman will be the team’s go-to fullback when they host Illinois State this weekend and it’s a role that Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz says Acker is ready for. “He...
MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage

MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
