Kansas couple held in jail on burglary complaints; suspect allegedly left underwear at the scene
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
21-year-old loses his life in Crawford County crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information on a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. The crash happened Wednesday evening shortly before 9:00 pm. It was located on 200th Street (Lonestar Road) about 2.5 miles north of K126. “Emergency personnel are working injury accident on 200th Street...
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after SUV overturns
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 9p.m. Wednesday in Crawford County have identified the victim as 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anderson was southbound on S. 200th Street one half mile...
2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
WIBW
One pronounced dead after rollover crash in rural Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in rural Crawford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to an area of Crawford Co. about 2.5 miles north of K-126 and .5 miles south of E 570th. Ave.
Webb City man in jail following chase through two Kansas counties
KANSAS — Authorities arrest a Webb city man after he leads them on a chase across two Kansas counties. On Saturday deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were searching for 39 year-old Larry Flowers who was a wanted fugitive. Just after noon the same day authorities saw flowers driving a Ford truck North of […]
WIBW
Houston driver hospitalized after truck flips on Kansas highway
CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Houston semi driver was hospitalized after his truck flipped on a Kansas highway early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 670th Rd. in Crawford Co.
Deputies Arrest Washington County Man Accused Of Several Burglaries
A Washington County man is behind bars, accused of several burglaries spanning three counties. Deputies arrested Tyson Boyd earlier this month. They said he was involved in several thefts in Washington, Rogers, and Tulsa counties. Deputies found more than $100,000 worth of stolen items while searching his home, including guns,...
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs, guns and grenade launcher after shooting in Inola
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said they’ve seized drugs, guns and a grenade launcher from a property after a shooting in Inola. It happened late on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning. Drugs, guns and cash – that’s what RCSO...
KVOE
Four arrested as part of two alleged chases in Greenwood County
Greenwood County deputies arrested four people as part of two separate alleged chases last week, and formal charges have been filed in one of the two cases. Deputies say the chases were both on US Highway 400 on Aug. 23. The first chase ended near the Wilson-Montgomery county line and led to the arrests to two people, Aarron Burg and Cerys Green. Burg has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude, drug and paraphernalia possession, driving while suspended and other traffic-related infractions. Green has not been charged.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
Crawford County warns residents of recent phone scam
The Crawford County Sherrif's Office warns residents about an ongoing phone scam in the area.
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
Mother Demands Justice After Son Dies After Turning Himself Into Ottawa County Jail
A Green Country woman said she's waited too long for answers and for justice. Her son died seven years ago, 12 days after turning himself in to the Ottawa County Jail. Video released in 2020 showed Terral Ellis begging for help from the jail staff and being ignored. Terral Ellis'...
kggfradio.com
Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park
The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
poncacitynow.com
14-Year-old Driver Involved in Crash That Killed Osage County Sheriff’s Captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Monday that one of the drivers involved in a crash that left an Osage County sheriff’s captain dead was only 14 years old. Three vehicles were involved in the crash Friday morning at the intersection of Highways 60 and...
Water line break impacts all residents of Fredonia
FREDONIA, Kan. – A water line break impacts residents of Fredonia, Kansas. “Due to a major water line break late last night, the City of Fredonia water department has worked throughout the night to work to get the repairs done. These repairs have caused an interruption of water to...
news9.com
New Report: 14-Year-Old Involved In Crash That Killed Osage County Deputy
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver who hit and killed an Osage County Deputy last Friday was a 14 year old girl. Investigators say the girl hit another driver before slamming into Captain Willy Hargraves’ truck. Troopers say a 42-year-old woman was in the passenger seat but she...
