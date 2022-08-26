Greenwood County deputies arrested four people as part of two separate alleged chases last week, and formal charges have been filed in one of the two cases. Deputies say the chases were both on US Highway 400 on Aug. 23. The first chase ended near the Wilson-Montgomery county line and led to the arrests to two people, Aarron Burg and Cerys Green. Burg has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude, drug and paraphernalia possession, driving while suspended and other traffic-related infractions. Green has not been charged.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO