Independence, KS

JC Post

KHP IDs Kansas man who died after SUV overturns

CRAWFORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 9p.m. Wednesday in Crawford County have identified the victim as 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anderson was southbound on S. 200th Street one half mile...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
HOMINY, OK
WIBW

One pronounced dead after rollover crash in rural Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in rural Crawford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to an area of Crawford Co. about 2.5 miles north of K-126 and .5 miles south of E 570th. Ave.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Houston driver hospitalized after truck flips on Kansas highway

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Houston semi driver was hospitalized after his truck flipped on a Kansas highway early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 670th Rd. in Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Four arrested as part of two alleged chases in Greenwood County

Greenwood County deputies arrested four people as part of two separate alleged chases last week, and formal charges have been filed in one of the two cases. Deputies say the chases were both on US Highway 400 on Aug. 23. The first chase ended near the Wilson-Montgomery county line and led to the arrests to two people, Aarron Burg and Cerys Green. Burg has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude, drug and paraphernalia possession, driving while suspended and other traffic-related infractions. Green has not been charged.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park

The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

